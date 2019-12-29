Native advertising: formats, benefits, cases in point

Native advertising is an ad message integrated into content that is useful and relevant to a user. Native ads should also be adapted to the patterns and requirements of a platform where it is published.
Native advertising is an ad message integrated into content that is useful and relevant to a user. Native ads should also be adapted to the patterns and requirements of a platform where it is published.
Natural or native advertising becomes increasingly more popular under the ‘banner blindness’, audience-centric revolution and growing disaffection by the abundance of direct advertising. According to the statistics, users view native ads 53% more than banner ads. www.promodo.com/blog/na…-in-point/
News From
Promodo
Category: SEOCompany about: Promodo is a digital marketing company that provides a full range of marketing services. We can help eCommerce companies with: • SEO https://www.promodo.com/services/seo/ • Pay Per Click Advertising https://www.promodo.com/services/ppc/ • UX/UI Design• Reputation Management • Conversion Rate Optimization • Digital Marketing Planning • Email Marketing • Consulting
Category: SEOCompany about: Promodo is a digital marketing company that provides a full range of marketing services. We can help eCommerce companies with: • SEO https://www.promodo.com/services/seo/ • Pay Per Click Advertising https://www.promodo.com/services/ppc/ • UX/UI Design• Reputation Management • Conversion Rate Optimization • Digital Marketing Planning • Email Marketing • Consulting