Native advertising: formats, benefits, cases in point

Native advertising is an ad message integrated into content that is useful and relevant to a user. Native ads should also be adapted to the patterns and requirements of a platform where it is published.

Natural or native advertising becomes increasingly more popular under the ‘banner blindness’, audience-centric revolution and growing disaffection by the abundance of direct advertising. According to the statistics, users view native ads 53% more than banner ads. www.promodo.com/blog/na…-in-point/

