Coronavirus Outbreak: Covid-19 and Its Impacts On Financial Reporting

While the coronavirus has put immense pressure on several countries’ healthcare systems and brought a series of challenges for businesses worldwide, the responsibilities of financial statement preparers and CPAs are still the same; in fact, their workload has significantly increased.

Many companies are also finding it difficult to comply with U.S GAAP’s financial reporting standards and are continuously seeking solutions.

Before we discuss the actions required to tackle the COVID-19, let’s read about its impacts first.

Major Impacts of Coronavirus Outbreak on the Financial Condition of Businesses

Temporary restrictions on essential and non-essential businesses throughout the world have affected earnings and revenue negatively in the first quarter – 2020.

Less profit due to additional expenses for replacing suppliers.

Area shutdowns and manufacturing slowdowns have resulted in irregular production cycles and insufficient production capacity.

Many companies have adopted the 2016-update of ASU 2016-01, Financial Instruments-Overall, under which they can measure equity securities through changes in the fair value found in net income.

Negative impacts on income statement due to ineffective hedge relationships that were highly effective before the outbreak.

Cash flow constraints due to a steep decline in earnings might compel companies to pay off their existing debt by refinancing.

Accounting Aspects that might be Affected by the Consequences of the Outbreak

It may affect the way data and assumptions help with some accounting estimates.

It may cause asset impairments for some enterprises.

Companies are now considering loss contingencies.

Multiple accounting concerns are growing with each passing day.

In the current situation, modification in lease agreements can affect financial reporting.

It may affect variable consideration under FASB’s new standard for revenue recognition.



This is the time when you can get the most out of financial accounting and reporting.

The Utter need for Financial Reporting

For insurance claims

To apply for small business relief which includes:

Low-interest federal disaster loans

An employer tax credit

Government cash payment

Federal income tax deferment

Management Teams in Companies can take the below-described actions during the current crisis.

Form crisis management teams to focus on;

Identifying critical business functions and employees’ roles in them

Making contingency plan

Monitoring supply chain

Balancing demand and supply

Resolving inventory management issues

Quantify losses effectively to simplify accounting and reporting. Build strategies for communication and transportation. Prepare business incentive packages. Continuously make high-quality business continuity plans. Assess impacts of COVID-19 on internal controls and operations, financial position, accounting challenges, and make plans to tackle them. Organize virtual meetings and communicate within the company using online tools such as Skype, Slack, etc. Take financial advice from accountants or get help from accounting companies that can help with cash flow management and financial performance assessment.