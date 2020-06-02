Online MSME Registration with the Best in the Industry

MSME stands for Micro, Small, Medium Enterprise. In developing countries like India, the MSME industry is the economic backbone.

MSME has become the center of attraction for almost everyone including the Government of India. In a bid to make the Indian economy more self-reliant the government has announced a relief package of INR 3 Lakh crore and various other tax & compliance regulations for Online MSME Registration in India.

Various relief measure announced by the government are:

Revised MSME Classification:

MANUFACTURING & SERVICES [Investment & Turnover criteria] Micro-Enterprise Investment < 1 Crore & Turnover < 5 Crore Small Enterprise Investment < 10 Crore & Turnover < 50 Crore Medium Enterprise Investment < 20 Crore & Turnover < 100 Crore

Collateral Free Loans

No guarantee fees & No fresh collateral required

Repayment of loans- 4 year tenor with 1 year moratorium period.

Estimated 45 Lakh units will resume their business activities & functions.

Stressed MSMEs will be given special attention.

NPA or Stressed MSME’s are eligible for special attention

Government support to CGTMSE worth Rs. 4000 Crore.

Promoters of MSME will be given a loan, which will then be infused as equity in the MSME unit.

Estimated 20 Lakh debt-ridden MSME’s will be benefited.

Equity infusion for MSME worth Rs. 50,000 Crore.

MSME’s having a sense of growth potential & viability will be offered equity funding support.

Fund of funds [FOF] will be set up worth Rs. 10,000 Crore.

These FOF’s will help MSME’s to expand and get listed on stock exchanges.

Various schemes induced by the Government of India for the betterment of MSME sector in India are: Micro unit development & refinancing agency Ltd. [MUDRA], National Manufacturing policy [NMP], Prime Ministers Employment generation program [PMEGP], Credit Guarantee Trust Fund for Micro & Small Enterprises [CGTMSE], Interest Subsidy scheme

These are some of the benefits which the government is giving to the new MSME registration in India which will help the MSME sector to grow.

The micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSME) sector is one of India's still untapped high growth markets and an important partner for socio-economic development. MSME scattered across both the country's urban and rural areas are largely part of the unorganized market.

The MSME sector consists of 51 million units providing jobs for over 117 million people according to current estimates.

