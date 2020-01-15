LogicMonitor acquires Unomaly to drive intelligent action

LogicMonitor have announced the purchase of Unomaly to take advantage of the company's powerful artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities which will help provide proactive insights to ITOps and DevOps teams

“We’re excited to welcome Unomaly to the LogicMonitor family,” said Kevin McGibben, CEO of LogicMonitor. “The value of Unomaly's patented algorithms, combined with LogicMonitor's existing AIOps capabilities, will further help IT teams operating in complex infrastructure environments use AI to automatically analyze and surface anomalies. The result is that users gain the ability to proactively take action before the bottom line is negatively impacted.”

Based in Stockholm, Sweden, Unomaly was founded in 2012 and pioneered technology that empowers ITOps and DevOps teams to intelligently process logs and identify critical insights needed to stay ahead of issues. Without such technology, it is difficult and incredibly time-consuming to find and resolve these issues within distributed IT infrastructures. Unomaly enhances visibility by giving teams the ability to ingest unlimited log data--without exponential increases in cost--and uncover pertinent log events to assist with root cause analysis.

"As a long-standing LogicMonitor customer, we look forward to gaining additional intelligence and true observability into our entire IT stack through Unomaly’s AI-based log monitoring and analytics capabilities. The additional functionality this acquisition brings to the table will allow us to automatically detect anomalies in our complex, distributed IT infrastructure and remediate them faster," said Todd Ebersviller, Vice President of Cloud and Delivery at Jamf.

Co-founder and CEO of Unomaly, Johan Gustafsson, commented: “LogicMonitor and Unomaly share the same view on the market and the vision of its future, and the synergies between the two companies' innovative R&D are powerful.

We are looking forward to joining the LogicMonitor team to bring LogicMonitor customers new AIOps capabilities that help users analyze data and act according to real-time infrastructure intelligence.”

The acquisition accelerates LogicMonitor’s AIOps roadmap and will help ITOps teams quickly gain the intelligent insights needed to determine when and how to embrace automation in order to resolve IT infrastructure issues before they disrupt the business. Additionally, this will help DevOps teams access insights derived from unexpected events and changes in infrastructure or applications, in order to optimise and refine continuous delivery approaches.