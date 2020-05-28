Southco Releases New Display Mount Series Designed for Static Applications

HONG KONG, CHINA - Media OutReach - 28 May 2020 - Southco Asia Ltd., a subsidiary of Southco Inc., a leading global provider of engineered access solutions such as locks, latches, captive fasteners,

HONG KONG, CHINA - Media OutReach - 28 May 2020 - Southco Asia Ltd., a subsidiary of Southco Inc., a leading global provider of engineered access solutions such as locks, latches, captive fasteners, electronic access solutions and hinges/ positioning technology, has extended its line of Positioning Technology solutions with an entry-level display arm that offers a robust, configurable display mounting solution. The AV-B30 Adjustable Arm (B Series) offers a simplified mounting solution for static applications where displays only need to be moved into a single stationary position, or where frequent repositioning is not required.









AV-B30 Adjustable Arm (B Series)

Southco's AV-B30 Adjustable Arm (B Series) provides an entry level solution that allows end users to manually adjust the height and orientation of monitors and screens. A wide range of options allow displays to be easily mounted and conveniently located. Available in wall, desktop and pole mounting options, the B Series can be easily configured according to design specifications.





Constructed of engineered aluminum castings for optimum performance, the B Series offers a robust display mount solution for a range of applications including industrial machinery, point of sale and office furniture. With its streamlined design, the B Series provides enhanced aesthetic appeal with integrated wire management covers and minimal joints for easy cleaning.





"The AV-B30 Adjustable Arm (B Series) offers an efficient, highly configurable display mount solution delivered with the strength of the Southco brand," adds Global Product Manager Stewart Beck. "The B Series provides a simplified solution for one-time or infrequent positioning of screens and monitors that is well-suited to static applications where the intuitive, constant torque Positioning Technology traditionally offered by our AV Dynamic Display Mount series is not required."





About Southco

Southco, Inc. is the leading global designer and manufacturer of engineered access solutions. From quality and performance to aesthetics and ergonomics, we understand that first impressions are lasting impressions in product design. For over 70 years, Southco has helped the world's most recognized brands create value for their customers with innovative access solutions designed to enhance the touch points of their products in transportation and industrial applications, medical equipment, data centers and more. With unrivalled engineering resources, innovative products and a dedicated global team, Southco delivers the broadest portfolio of premium access solutions available to equipment designers throughout the world.



