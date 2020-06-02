Floristique, Singapore-based Online Florist Defies the Odds & Comes Out on Top this Mother's Day

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 2 June 2020 - With strict Circuit Breaker measures in place to combat the spread of the COVID-19 Outbreak in Singapore from April 7 to June 2, 2020, many non-essential businesses





SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 2 June 2020 - With strict Circuit Breaker measures in place to combat the spread of the COVID-19 Outbreak in Singapore from April 7 to June 2, 2020, many non-essential businesses have jumped on the digital bandwagon as online activity booms.

For local online florist, Floristique, the Circuit Breaker presented opportunities for business growth with Mother's Day right in the middle of it.

Ramping Up Operational Workflows

In the new normal where eCommerce has emerged as a key economic driver, businesses like Floristique must adapt to shifting consumer behaviours to shop online to keep up and facilitate compliance.

Planning was key for the online florist who had a massive spike in Mother's Day orders compared to the previous year. Earlier this year, they decided to design a special range of Mother's Day bouquets that would simplify their procurement operations.

With the expected surge in demand for flowers on Mother's Day, Floristique's next step was to procure their supplies in advance to give them some leverage when the orders came in.

Since self-collection was no longer an option during the Circuit Breaker, the online florist teamed up with delivery contractors to manage the ballooning number of Mother's Day orders. This move gave them a lead-up by reducing their operational workload and allowing them to focus on getting Mother's Day bouquets out with more efficiency.

Service with a Virtual Smile

Floristique's brand is all about spreading positivity through floral art and stellar customer service.

The online florist had designated team members on standby to answer inbound customer queries from their website, on the social media platforms, and on WhatsApp as promptly as possible.

On top of maintaining quality customer service, Floristique continued to display humility and appreciation by consistently showing deep gratitude to their loyal customers and using feedback as an opportunity to improve.

Keeping the Team Spirit Alive

With remote working overtaking the world of work, maintaining a company's spirit is a challenge in itself. As such, daily communication and consistent updates are tantamount to boosting team morale and keeping the team united.

The Floristique management took the reins by providing regular updates on WhatsApp about company affairs to keep all team members up to date about the latest developments. They also encouraged a culture of transparency by checking in with their team members regularly to ensure all their interests and concerns are accounted for.

Blooming in Adversity

"We are doing our part to combat the spread of the virus by encouraging our customers to shop online. Even after more and more firms resume business as usual at their physical stores, we will still encourage our customers and our team to practice effective social distancing," mentioned Wendy Han, co-founder of Floristique.

The COVID-19 Outbreak and Circuit Breaker have significantly reshaped the way businesses in Singapore operate. Even as strict measures relax as the year wears on, businesses must continue to be resourceful and adaptive to manage these changes.

"As a business ourselves, we empathise with all other enterprises who have been struggling to adjust to the new normal. The road to recovery won't be easy, but we'll get there."





About Floristique

Based in Singapore, Floristique is an online florist that offers a full range of flowers and bouquets on their online catalogue. They provide same-day delivery services round the clock island wide. For more information, please visit https://www.floristique.sg/.