AsiaPac Group joins Criteo’s Comprehensive Global Channel Partner Program

HONG KONG, CHINA - Media OutReach - 8 June 2020 - Today, AsiaPac Net Media Limited and AdTech Innovation Limited -- agencies under AsiaPac Group leading Asia's digital marketing with self-developed AI tools and big data -- received Criteo Partner status in APAC covering Hong Kong, China, Taiwan, Thailand, Singapore and Malaysia markets.





Criteo Partners is a global partnership program launched by Criteo, the global technology company powering the world's marketers with trusted and impactful advertising. It is dedicated to helping channel partners better utilize the company's advertising platform to grow and expand their customer base.





Daniel Chan, AsiaPac Group's Chief Executive Officer said, "Criteo is renowned for its dynamic retargeting and rich data. We look forward to this exciting partnership with Criteo so as to drive and convert sales at a larger scale for our Asia and global clients."





Criteo's technology solutions power ad campaigns for over 20,000 advertisers worldwide, with a Shopper Graph providing insight into two billion monthly active users. Through Criteo Partners, agencies like AsiaPac Net Media Limited and AdTech Innovation Limited are enabled with additional strategy and service expertise to activate Criteo's data and solutions to grow their business, boost recognition and drive additional value to their clients.





"This is an exciting win-win partnership with AsiaPac. We see great value in the opportunity for agency partners like AsiaPac to provide us with feedback and input to directly influence the evolution of our product roadmap," said Yu-Sien Low, Head of Commercial, Hong Kong and Taiwan at Criteo.





About AsiaPac Group

Supported by self-developed AI tools and big data, AsiaPac Net Media and AdTech Innovation -- both under the AsiaPac Group -- are highly recognized for the excellence in providing total performance-driven digital marketing solutions to 2,500+ businesses across Asia and global corporates targeting Asia markets, across industries such as ecommerce, education, gaming, travel, finance, retail, beauty, FMCG, health products etc. For more information on AsiaPac Net Media and AdTech Innovation, please visit www.asiapac.com.hk or www.adtechinno.com or contact at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .





About Criteo

Criteo (NASDAQ: CRTO) is the global technology company powering the world's marketers with trusted and impactful advertising. 2,700 Criteo team members partner with over 20,000 customers and thousands of publishers around the globe to deliver effective advertising across all channels, by applying advanced machine learning to unparalleled data sets. Criteo empowers companies of all sizes with the technology they need to better know and serve their customers. For more information, please visit www.criteo.com.



