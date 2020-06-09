Ed-Tech Company Tenopy Partners with AMKFSC to Provide Online Classes

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 8 June 2020 - Singapore Ed-Tech company Tenopy has inked an MOU with AMKFSC Community Services Ltd. (AMKFSC), providing Mathematics, English and Science online tutoring classes and

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 8 June 2020 - Singapore Ed-Tech company Tenopy has inked an MOU with AMKFSC Community Services Ltd. (AMKFSC), providing Mathematics, English and Science online tutoring classes and contents to AMKFSC's students from disadvantaged backgrounds, to help them continue studies amidst the continued COVID-19 upheaval.













Tenopy, the leading Ed-Tech company in Singapore specialising in live online tutoring classes, will provide a group of students with free access to live online classes and personalised learning experiences through their platform. AMKFSC is a social service agency that provides a holistic range of services to support children, youths, families and seniors at multiple touchpoints across Singapore. This initiative, first of its kind in Singapore, will benefit their students ranging from Primary 3 to Secondary 2 levels.





In addition to the live online classes, Tenopy will provide free recorded lessons and homework materials to AMKFSC volunteer tutors to aid them in providing professional level tutoring to students in Primary 3 to Secondary 2 English, Science and Maths.





"Our vision is to make the highest quality classes and learning accessible to the many students," says Tenopy founder Soh Chong Kian. "This partnership with AMKFSC takes us further in realising this vision. Every student deserves access to quality education and learning experiences and we are pleased to offer free classes to students who need them the most in this difficult time."





Education is an important social leveller especially for children from disadvantaged background. This valuable partnership with Tenopy through their experienced tutors provides the much-needed academic support to our children. When their literacy and academic performance improve, our children would be more confident and motivated to keep doing well in school." said Dr Vincent Ng, Chief Executive Officer, AMKFSC.





Since Tenopy's launch in 2017, the platform has attracted over 2000 students subscribing online to its annual programmes and workshops in English, Chinese, Math and Science. The fast-growing online education platform has developed its in-house teachers, proprietary curriculum and technology to ensure the highest quality of learning. It also personalises learning paths by leveraging data tracking and analytics - unique advantages of learning online - to enable effective learning.





"Tenopy's education philosophy is centred around developing the student's independent thinking and subject specific skills. Ed-Tech constantly innovates to make online learning a superior learning experience compared to offline learning, offering diversified teaching solutions with affordability," explains Chong Kian.



