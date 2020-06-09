Infor Positioned as a Leader, for 2nd Consecutive Time, in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Warehouse Management Systems

Infor recognized for completeness of vision and ability to execute BEIJING, CHINA - Media OutReach - 9 June 2020 - Infor, a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry, today announced

Infor recognized for completeness of vision and ability to execute

BEIJING, CHINA - Media OutReach - 9 June 2020 - Infor, a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry, today announced that Gartner Inc. has positioned Infor as a Leader, for the second consecutive time, in its Magic Quadrant for Warehouse Management Systems (WMS). Infor was positioned in the Leaders quadrant for its ability to execute and its completeness of vision.





To download a complimentary copy of the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Warehouse Management Systems, click here.





"Despite being a very mature market, WMS offerings continue to differ in areas like usability, adaptability, intelligence, scalability up and down market, and life cycle costs," Gartner said in the report. "Furthermore, customers increasingly favor supply chain suites that can support end-to-end supply chain and logistics process orchestration."





Vishal Minocha, senior director of product management and go-to-market strategy for Infor Supply Chain, said, "Infor CloudSuite WMS, a true multi-tenant cloud Tier1 warehouse management system, is helping our customers get a faster time-to-value and reach new levels of warehouse efficiency and labor productivity in their warehouse operations."





"Our team is committed to our customers' success," he added, "and we believe being recognized as a Leader again for Infor CloudSuite WMS is a testament to our innovation and our focus on helping customers achieve perfect order fulfillment with the highest inventory accuracy."





Infor CloudSuite WMS aims to combine agility with the power of the cloud to help organizations onboard new warehouses and customers quickly.





This agile, cloud-based system offers enhanced visibility into inventory, orders, equipment and people to help empower organizations to enrich service levels and increase product velocity.





Infor CloudSuite WMS can help businesses manage distribution center activities holistically. The solution combines warehouse fulfillment with embedded labor management and 3D visual analysis to aid in reducing complexity and supporting enhanced operational execution.





Designed with configurability and intuitive use, Infor CloudSuite WMS is ready to power next-generation, technology-enhanced, global warehousing operations. For more information, click here.

Tweet this:

@Infor positioned as a Leader, for 2nd consecutive time, in @Gartner_inc Magic Quadrant for #WarehouseManagementSystems #WMS http://ow.ly/zEQV30qG4tL





Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Warehouse Management Systems, Simon Tunstall, Dwight Klappich, 6 May 2020.





Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.





Media Contact:

Phyllis Tan

Infor Asia Pacific Japan

+65 97999133

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.





About Infor

Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. With 17,300 employees and over 68,000 customers in more than 170 countries, Infor software is designed for progress. To learn more, please visit www.infor.com.





Infor customers include: