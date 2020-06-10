Fuji Xerox Bolsters Intelligent Information Management with M-Files AI-Powered Hybrid Cloud Solution

Accelerates Digital Transformation by Simplifying Business Processes Through Unifying Organization Data SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 10 June 2020 - Fuji Xerox Asia Pacific announced today its partnership with

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 10 June 2020 - Fuji Xerox Asia Pacific announced today its partnership with M-Files, a global leader in Intelligent Information Management (IIM), unveiling a new digital business solution for companies in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region that features automated workflows together with intuitive information management and compliance support that is deployable in the cloud, on-premise or both.





M-Files incorporates cutting-edge technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI), that accelerate digital business transformation, breaking down information silos across applications and repositories, and connecting people across business groups, functions and locations to create borderless workspaces. The platform allows information to be shared, modified and accessed securely with ease, enhancing collaboration and productivity. As a result, the M-Files AI-powered information management solution perfectly fits into Fuji Xerox's portfolio of business process solutions, making it possible for Fuji Xerox customers to benefit from modern cloud services with instant cloud readiness to support future-proof operations, while also leveraging existing on-premises infrastructure if they choose to keep sensitive data behind firewalls.





"The M-Files and Fuji Xerox strategic alliance is a powerful combination given our collective market leadership and deep experience delivering innovative enterprise solutions," said Scott Erickson, Senior Vice President, Worldwide Channel Sales, M-Files. "Together with Fuji Xerox, we bring intelligent information management solutions across the APAC region using a cloud-ready business model that supports today's pressing need for flexible and remote work environments."





Businesses looking to improve their information management capabilities can enjoy these benefits:





1. A hybrid cloud offering with a subscription-based model supporting both on-premises and cloud deployments, allowing customers to leverage the cloud in a phased and targeted manner, while also providing network security and data encryption protection.





2. No upfront Capital Expense (CAPEX) investments required, allowing for faster return-on-investment (ROI).





3. Enhanced cloud security with global-scale infrastructure and full service organisation control (SOC) compliance offering robust security protocols, such as access control, audit trails, federated authentication, enterprise file encryption in transit and at rest, intrusion detection, data loss prevention and high availability.





4. Advanced AI features intelligently tag, search and organize content with metadata based on what the content is, not where it is stored. Users can connect existing repositories and systems, such as network folders and SharePoint, and access information "in-place" through a single view, without costly data migration. Automated workflow capabilities help users eliminate manual tasks and streamline time-consuming business processes, reducing errors and improving quality while freeing up man hours for employees to undertake more complex and value-added business-essential tasks.





"Once again, Fuji Xerox is showing our commitment to customers by helping them manage their multiple, fragmented repositories and enterprise content management (ECM) systems, reduce their reliance on manual processes, and reap results and benefits," said Amane Inoue, Corporate Vice President and Executive General Manager, Advanced Industrial Services Business Group, Fuji Xerox Co., Ltd. "With M-Files, we are positioned to support our customers in their transition to the new 'normal' workplace, with added emphasis on remote working and collaboration, where the need for a flexible, robust content management system is greater than ever."





Recent global trends and events, including the COVID-19 pandemic, have drastically changed the way businesses operate. This sentiment was reflected in a Gallup poll, where more than half of the surveyed at-home workers indicated their preference to continue working remotely as much as possible even after business restrictions are lifted[1]. This shift in mindset from both employees and executives means that businesses need to actively make adjustments, allowing employees to work remotely as part of the "new normal" for workplaces.

About Fuji Xerox

Founded in 1962, Fuji Xerox Co., Ltd. is a leading company in offering smarter ways to work with its document-related solutions and services, as well as with the world-class office multifunction devices, printers and production printers that we develop and manufacture for worldwide distribution. Fuji Xerox is a wholly owned subsidiary of FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation with direct sales force covering Japan and the Asia-Pacific region including China. As a U.S. 10 billion dollar enterprise, we employ approximately 40,000 people globally, with more than 80 domestic and overseas affiliates / sales subsidiaries. On April 1, 2021, Fuji Xerox will change its corporate name to FUJIFILM Business Innovation Corp. Fuji Xerox Asia Pacific is the subsidiary of Fuji Xerox overseeing sales operations in the Asia-Pacific region.





http://www.fujixerox.com

About M-Files Corporation