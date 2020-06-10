Collective Change Institute Launches the Complete Coach Development Program, an ICF Accredited Coach Training Program

Accredited Coach Training Program (“ACTP”) provides aspiring coaches with a streamlined pathway for professional certification by the International Coach Federation SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 10 June

Accredited Coach Training Program (“ACTP”) provides aspiring coaches with a streamlined pathway for professional certification by the International Coach Federation

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 10 June 2020 - Collective Change Institute (CCI) announced today that it has launched the Complete Coach Development Program (CCD), an Accredited Coach Training Program (ACTP) approved by the International Coach Federation (ICF). The CCD program offers students a streamlined route to obtaining their professional coach certification from ICF with the assurance of the highest standards of quality in coach training. ICF is the leading global organization dedicated to advancing the coaching profession.

The launch of the program also celebrates the recognition of CCI receiving its ACTP status from ICF. "Being recognized by ICF as an ACTP coach training institute is a testament to CCI's commitment in ensuring a high level of quality in coach training standards," said Lin Tan, Director of Training at CCI and a Master Certified Coach credentialed by the ICF. Ms. Tan is currently the president of ICF Singapore Chapter and sits on the Forbes Council of Coaches.

Led by Ms. Tan, the CCD Program is a holistic and comprehensive 15-month coach training program that offers students coach-training hours, mentoring, observed coaching sessions and a final competency assessment. It helps coaches achieve an ICF ACC or PCC credential directly with CCI, offering coaches a convenient and trusted route to certification. The CCD program also offers bridging options for students from other schools or certification pathways. It comprises two parts: a 60-hour Professional Coach Development Program that focuses on establishing the fundamentals of coaching and a 67-hour Advanced Coach Development Program that focuses on developing the mastery of coaching of the coach.

CCD is one of the only coach training programs in the region that gives students the opportunity to work with real clients as part of their coach development. This initiative greatly helps students to clock coaching hours and gain experience, which is one of the pre-requisites to obtaining coach certification. "The opportunity to work with real clients was one of the key differentiators of CCI. By working with real clients, I was able to apply my knowledge and that gave me tremendous confidence during the program," said Arundhati, a graduate of CCI and an ICF Associate Credentialed Coach.





The program offers an integrated blended learning format which includes face-to-face weekend intensives, live webinar classrooms, face-to-face coaching, in-person mentoring sessions and self-work. CCD lead trainers have at least 10 years of coach training experience and possess the equivalent credentials of an ICF Professional Certified Coach or Master Certified Coach.

The coach certification journey does not end at graduation from the CCD program. CCD alumni become part of a thriving coach community dedicated to developing coaching mastery and successful coaching businesses. CCI offers life beyond coach training, with opportunities including professional life or executive coaching opportunities, or joining CCI's faculty team as a coach trainer.





About Collective Change Institute

Collective Change Institute (CCI), an ICF-approved ACTP coach training school, is Asia's leading coaching institute. It offers all-round coach development for individuals and corporates through coach certification, business mastery development and community initiatives. CCI offers a wide range of coaching-related programs and services for individuals, corporates and coaches. These include coach certification programs, coach training for managers, executive coaching services, personal coaching services and business accelerators for coaches.

For more information on CCI, please visit www.collectivechangeinstitute.com