Awfully Chocolate Prepares For Father's Day Sales As First Page Digital Boosts Marketing

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 10 June 2020 - Awfully Chocolate continues to uplift national morale as it prepares for a new wave of orders coinciding with Father's Day in Singapore. This comes at a time when COVID-19 measures gradually ease, allowing food and beverage establishments to slowly bring life back to their physical stores. Despite having 14 stores across the country, Awfully Chocolate's strong e-commerce presence will play a critical driver for sales as the nation moves back to normalcy.

E-commerce, delivery and digital marketing as retail focus

The surge in online demand for Awfully Chocolate had already begun early this year as e-commerce sales of birthday cakes, handmade cookies and other gourmet treats doubled in the lead-up to Valentine's Day. Founder Lyn Lee expects to see Father's Day orders to bring a similar boost to online delivery for its cakes and pastries. Online orders typically generate 10 per cent of sales monthly during non-peak periods.

In times where digitalisation emerges as a key economic driver, businesses like Awfully Chocolate must diversify and adapt to growing trends to remain afloat. This signals the importance of omnichannel retail solutions as a long-term business strategy not only to drive more sales but also remain operational despite affected footfall at physical stores.

Investing more in multi-platform digital marketing campaigns has thus become imperative as Awfully Chocolate focuses on online ordering and cake delivery across Singapore. Currently engaged with digital marketing agency in Singapore, First Page Digital, whose efforts seen a overwhelming increase in sales since last year, the team continues to improve visibility and relevance in the competitive food delivery scene.

This was done by making their well-loved dark chocolate desserts available to all its fans via their 24/7 online shop. Cakes are delivered in AC thermal bags to preserve their quality so that customers can enjoy the same dessert experience at home as they would at the store. Those who wish to make last-minute Father's Day gift purchases can order any time and have them sent the next day to any local address. This allows the bakery to offer a sweet relief to Singaporeans as customers can still purchase desserts for themselves or send gift sets to loved ones.

About Awfully Chocolate:

Awfully Chocolate is a home-grown brand specialising in handcrafted dark chocolate cakes for all occasions, from birthdays to anniversaries. It has also expanded its finesse to offer premium chocolate bars, truffles and handmade cookies, which are also available in gift sets and hampers. For more information, please visit: https://www.awfullychocolate.com/