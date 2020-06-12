Rewardz StayWoW@home Corporate Wellness Program: First Page Digital & NTUC First Campus’ Secret to Beat Work-from-home Burnout

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 12 June 2020 - With remote working becoming the new normal for organisations worldwide, companies are looking for novel ways to engage and motivate their staff. In response,









SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 12 June 2020 - With remote working becoming the new normal for organisations worldwide, companies are looking for novel ways to engage and motivate their staff.

In response, regional digital employee engagement and wellness expert, Rewardz has launched StayWoW@home, a wholesome wellness program delivered entirely online. At its heart lies a curated selection of virtual fitness classes and wellness talks, designed to provide a whole range of activities to keep employees fit without leaving their homes! This is complemented by a rich digital reward marketplace with deals especially selected for a remote workforce, including telemedicine, food delivery, online groceries and more.

Said Sudhanshu Tewari, Co-Founder and CEO of Rewardz, "We pride ourselves on building engagement through relevance. StayWoW@home was born as a natural response to the key concern of employee wellness cited by many of our clients in current times."

The program has sparked a lot of interest from its start, with several companies in Singapore and Malaysia joining the bandwagon in a bid to ensure employee wellness and productivity.

Existing clients have been keen on staying WOW. Said Joelle Chui, Senior Manager, Human Resources at NTUC First Campus Co-operative Ltd, "We are excited to get on the StayWoW@home program and keep our employees fit during these challenging times. This program is delivered through the events feature and rewards marketplace of the Rewardz@NFC app that we have been using to drive staff referrals internally, making it a seamless experience."

New clients such as First Page Digital, a digital marketing agency, have also reported huge success with this employee wellness solution with many employees arranging to attend these classes together.

"Keeping a team together is a new challenge in itself," highlighted Shane Liuw, General Manager of First Page Digital. "Thanks to StayWoW@home, we have been able to keep each other motivated even as we all work from home."

You can StayWoW@home through company-exclusive plans or a general subscription package. More info at https://rewardz.sg/staywow/





About Rewardz

Headquartered in Singapore, Rewardz is among the largest players and experts in digital engagement and incentives across Asia. It offers both cloud-based mobile and web platforms and plug-in solutions. Having served over 150 clients and 250,000 users in 19 countries, Rewardz remains focused on its vision of building one-stop engagement and wellness platforms (CERRA and Flabuless) and flexible benefits solutions complemented by a rich digital reward marketplace that is relevant across geographies, earning it coveted awards in this space. Be it to engage employees, incentivise sales team or build customer loyalty, Rewardz believes in creating change through positive reinforcement and gamification. Priding itself on building relevance, in May 2020, Rewardz launched StayWoW@home, a wholesome wellness program delivered online to cater to a remote workforce.