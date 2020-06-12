Celebrate #2020BTSFESTA with BTS Face Emojis on Twitter

BTS (@BTS_twt) celebrates their 7th anniversary on 13 June, 2020Twitter releases face emojis of the seven members that will automatically generate with relevant hashtags on Twitter BTS photo provided by Big

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA - Media OutReach - 12 June 2020 - Global superstars BTS (@BTS_twt) will be celebrating their 7th anniversary on 13 June with a range of content expected to be released on Twitter, titled #2020BTSFESTA. Twitter will add to the festivities by launching BTS emojis.

The emojis will be automatically generated when people on Twitter use hashtags related to the group or anniversary. Also, the emojis that will be used for hashtags such as #BTS, #2020BTSFESTA, and #BTSARMY are designed in black to support the #BlackLivesMatter movement - a change in style from the purple emojis and '7' logo used for their last album release.

Through this opportunity, BTS will become the first K-Pop group to receive their own face emojis for each member of the team. The emojis are available in both Korean and English hashtags from 13 June until 30 June, 2020 KST.

The list of hashtags that will generate BTS emojis:

1. #BTS #방탄소년단 #2020BTSFESTA

2. #BTSARMY

3. #RM

4. #진 #JIN

5. #슈가 #SUGA

6. #제이홉 #jhope

7. #지민 #JIMIN

8. #뷔 #V

9. #정국 #JK #JungKook

Yeon Jeong Kim, Head of the Global Kpop & K-content Partnerships at Twitter said, "Twitter is the best place for Kpop fans to see what's happening and participate in trending conversations. We are excited to celebrate BTS' 7th anniversary, and help ARMY interact with fellow fans as well as BTS members through a special feature and improved experience."

BTS has over 26.3 million followers on Twitter and communicates with ARMY from all over the world on a daily basis.. When the band released their highly-anticipated album, MAP OF THE SOUL : 7 on 21 February 2020, 17 million Tweets related to BTS were generated within 48 hours. Fans from all over the world were on Twitter to check out the #MAP_OF_THE_SOUL_7 conversations and #BTS updates.

