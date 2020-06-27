Over $10M Rewards to Give Away in Hang Lung’s SPEND TOGETHER Campaign

With Great Flexibility of How and Where to Use Cash Vouchers HONG KONG, CHINA - Media OutReach - 26 June 2020 - Hang Lung's previous LOVE TO SHARE campaign was met with an enthusiastic reception. Following

HONG KONG, CHINA - Media OutReach - 26 June 2020 - Hang Lung's previous LOVE TO SHARE campaign was met with an enthusiastic reception. Following its success, Hang Lung announces the launch of the SPEND TOGETHER campaigns. With the government rolling out its Cash Payout Scheme to disburse $10,000 to all permanent Hong Kong residents, Hang Lung also has shopping privileges worth over $10 million for patrons! From June 15, 2020 onward, upon spending a designated amount at participating merchants in Hang Lung shopping malls -- Fashion Walk, Grand Plaza, Gala Place, Hollywood Plaza, Peak Galleria, Amoy Plaza and Kornhill Plaza -- and signing up for Hang Lung e-Privilege, patrons will have a chance to earn cash vouchers to be used at merchants of their choice across the Hang Lung mall network. What adds to the excitement is the unlimited number of vouchers allowed to be used in each purchase, along with other existing offers! In addition, patrons will receive an e-stamp upon spending a designated amount at any dining partner in Hang Lung shopping malls. With a designated number of e-stamps, patrons can redeem e-vouchers for restaurants of their choice. Get your stamps now and embark on a scrumptious food journey!









SPEND TOGETHER ． SHOP TOGETHER

at Merchants of Your Choice with as Many Vouchers as You Want

During the campaign, upon spending a designated amount at merchants (except for dining) in Fashion Walk, Grand Plaza, Gala Place, Hollywood Plaza or Peak Galleria, patrons will be eligible to redeem cash vouchers worth up to HK$1,500. Patrons can also select any participating merchant(s) across the Hang Lung mall network to use the vouchers with, including boutiques agnès b, MASTERMIND WORLD, KURA CHIKA by PORTER; sportswear labels PUMA and FILA; jewelers Chow Tai Fook, Chow Sang Sang, TSL Jewelry, APM Monaco, Thomas Sabo; beauty brands Goutal Paris, per Face Aesthetic, The Mineral Boutique; professional hair-care concept store Kérastase Hair Spa by La Vie, FrancFranc, Wooderful life as well as Monopoly Dreams Hong Kong -- to name but a few.