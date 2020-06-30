Suncity Group’s First Integrated Resort HOIANA Opens for Preview

Grand Opening will happen in 2021 MACAU, CHINA - Media OutReach - 29 June 2020 - "HOIANA", a joint investment between VMS Investment Group, VinaCapital and Suncity Group Holdings Limited (HKEx: 1383.HK), has

MACAU, CHINA - Media OutReach - 29 June 2020 - "HOIANA", a joint investment between VMS Investment Group, VinaCapital and Suncity Group Holdings Limited (HKEx: 1383.HK), has officially opened for preview on June 28. A simple yet solemn unveiling ceremony was held. The preview of HOIANA marks an exciting new chapter for Suncity Group to evolve into an integrated resort operator, whilst the official Grand Opening of HOIANA will happen in 2021.









The preview ceremony was hosted by Mr Don Lam, Chairman of HOIANA and Mr Steve Wolstenholme, Chief Executive Officer of HOIANA





Toasting Ceremony





Vietnam's first Robert Trent Jones Jr. designed Hoiana Shores Golf Club





The preview ceremony was hosted by Mr Don Lam, Chairman of HOIANA and Mr Steve Wolstenholme, Chief Executive Officer of HOIANA, together with the management team. Traditional ceremonies such as "Lion Eye Dotting" and "Choi Qing" were held and the officiating guests kicked off the unveiling ceremony for HOIANA, as HOIANA welcomes its first guests to Vietnam's brand-new entertainment and lifestyle destination.





The HOIANA story began in 2016 when its ground breaking ceremony marked the commencement of the most ambitious tourism development in Central Vietnam. Four years in the making, HOIANA is now ready to introduce some of its first operational facilities, such as the gaming facilities by Hoiana Suncity, Vietnam's first Robert Trent Jones Jr. designed Hoiana Shores Golf Club. Accommodation wise, the Hoiana Hotel & Suites managed by Rosewood Hotel Group, is the first to welcome guests with suites overlooking the stunning coastline and providing personalized 24-hour butler service.





As the first large-scale integrated resort in the area, one of the most special features of HOIANA is over 3 km coastline, where a unique Beach Club will be built. More F&B and retail brands will be introduced, along with exciting performances and entertainment activities for both gaming and non-gaming guests. Suncity Group is confident that HOIANA will become the finest entertainment hub in Southeast Asia, bringing positive benefits and sustainable development for the Group.





Adhering to the spirit of "Innovation with diversity, strive for success", Suncity Group has been dedicated to achieve a flourishing development of integrated VIP entertainment, including VIP services, entertainment, global tourism, food and beverage, luxury fashion, and through Suncity Group Holdings Limited (HKEx: 1383.HK), Suncity has been actively expanding its global hotel and integrated resort management businesses as its core development.





In addition, Suncity Group Holdings Limited has become the single largest shareholder of Summit Ascent Holdings Limited (HKEx: 102.HK) and will be participating in the development and operations of the current and future phases of Tigre de Cristal in Vladivostok, Russia. It has also acquired the majority stake of Suntrust Home Developers Inc. (PSE: SUN) in the Philippines, entering the Filipino market by developing Westside City Project in Entertainment City in Manila, the Philippines. The project will have a gross floor area of over 180,000 square meters, and is expected to be in operations in Q4 2022. It will consist of 400 five-star hotel rooms, entertainment facilities, pool clubs and leisure clubs, etc. The final product will be integrated with the theatres, shopping malls, restaurants and 2,000 additional hotel rooms, etc. to be built by the project partner.





Mr Alvin Chau, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Suncity Group said, "The metamorphosis of Suncity never stops. I am delighted to see that our projects in Vietnam, Russia, the Philippines, etc. continue to grow as they all undergo transformation. My dear friends and guests, please come to experience Hoiana yourself during the Grand Opening in 2021."

About Suncity Group

Suncity Group was founded in 2007. Since establishment, Suncity Group has been striving to provide the extraordinary VIP entertainment service for our guests, and we then opened a number of VIP Clubs in various 6-star hotels and resorts throughout Macau with the rapid growth of our business. Meanwhile, we successively set up exclusive VIP Clubs in Manila, Seoul, Incheon, Phnom Penh and Da Nang, etc.





Adhering to the spirit of "Innovating With Diversity, Striving For Success", Suncity Group spared no effort to develop high-end entertainment services and products as well as roll out global VIP loyalty program for the selected members to enjoy entertainment, travel, catering services, luxury shopping and motion picture. Today, the scope of our business covers most sectors, especially in the fields of global travel, film production, concert and event planning, catering and luxury goods.





As a Macau born and bred enterprise, Suncity Group is not only devoted to develop the Asian market, but also oriented to expand the global network. In the future, we will surely continue to diversify our VIP entertainment services, attract more exclusive members and make every effort to promote our business in every corner of the world.

Official Website | www.suncitygroup.com.mo/en



