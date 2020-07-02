DHL named a Leader in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Third-Party Logistics, Worldwide

“Dialog and proximity to our customers help us react quickly to changing market conditions, especially in times of the Corona crisis,” said Oscar de Bok, CEO of DHL Supply Chain. BONN, GERMANY - Media

“Dialog and proximity to our customers help us react quickly to changing market conditions, especially in times of the Corona crisis,” said Oscar de Bok, CEO of DHL Supply Chain.

BONN, GERMANY - Media OutReach - 2 July 2020 - DHL, part of the world's leading logistics company Deutsche Post DHL Group, has been positioned as a Leader by Gartner, Inc., the world's leading research and advisory company, in its June 2020 Magic Quadrant for Third-Party Logistics, Worldwide. Both DHL divisions, DHL Supply Chain and DHL Global Forwarding, were considered within this research.









"We fundamentally believe in putting our customers at the heart of our business" said Oscar de Bok, CEO of DHL Supply Chain and Member of the Board of Management of Deutsche Post DHL Group. "We develop the most effective solutions when we step beyond being a logistics service provider and invest in really understanding the challenges our customers are facing as their partner. To do this ongoing dialogue and proximity to our customers are key -- especially in times of the Corona virus with all the additional demands that brings. Reliability and flexibility are crucial. That is the only way to quickly react to changing market conditions, balance volume fluctuations and, if necessary, set up entirely new supply chains fast."

Tim Scharwath, CEO of DHL Global Forwarding and Member of the Board of Management of Deutsche Post DHL Group added: "The forwarding solutions offered by DHL Global Forwarding around the globe have been just as crucial as the right supply chain management, warehousing, transport and strategic consulting provided by DHL Supply Chain. I am particularly pleased that DHL has been recognized in this report."

De Bok added: "Our various e-Commerce offerings are an area of significant commitment for us alongside our business partners. As a division of brands, we receive top marks from our customers year over year. In addition to this, Gartner, Inc. has again named DHL a Leader in the Magic Quadrant for Third-Party Logistics, Worldwide."

DHL is one of 16 international companies recognized in this report that Gartner, evaluated based on completeness of vision and ability to execute. In 2020, DHL is positioned highest for the ability to execute.

Gartner "Magic Quadrant for Third-Party Logistics, Worldwide," David Gonzalez, et al, 10 June 2020





Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's Research & Advisory organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

DHL – The logistics company for the world

DHL is the leading global brand in the logistics industry. Our DHL divisions offer an unrivalled portfolio of logistics services ranging from national and international parcel delivery, e-commerce shipping and fulfillment solutions, international express, road, air and ocean transport to industrial supply chain management. With about 380,000 employees in more than 220 countries and territories worldwide, DHL connects people and businesses securely and reliably, enabling global sustainable trade flows. With specialized solutions for growth markets and industries including technology, life sciences and healthcare, engineering, manufacturing & energy, auto-mobility and retail, DHL is decisively positioned as "The logistics company for the world".

DHL is part of Deutsche Post DHL Group. The Group generated revenues of more than 63 billion euros in 2019. With sustainable business practices and a commitment to society and the environment, the Group makes a positive contribution to the world. Deutsche Post DHL Group aims to achieve zero-emissions logistics by 2050.

On the Internet: dpdhl.de/press

Follow us at: twitter.com/DeutschePostDHL