'PENINSULA' will have a 'TwitterBlueroom LIVE Q&A' session to interact with global fans on July 9 KST, ahead of its premiere!

'Train to Busan' sequel 'PENINSULA' is ready to create global phenomenon! 'Gang Dongwon', 'Lee Junghyun', and Director 'Yeon Sangho' lead conversations'PENINSULA' is the 1st case of K-movie to join global live
SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA - 6 July 2020
actors of the movie
"#TwitterBlueroom LIVE" is an original program of Twitter that invites celebrities from various fields such as K-POP, Entertainment, politics, society, and culture to communicate in real-time with Twitter users around the world globally.
The movie
Watch the hour-long live
stream of #TwitterBlueroom on July 9 at 8 pm KST at the Twitter Korea official
account (@TwitterKorea)
and Twitter official account of Next Entertainment World (@movie_n_NEW),
the film investment and distribution company for
Twitter also launched #PENINSULA special emojis to celebrate the confirmation of its release in 185 countries and its invitation to the Cannes International Film Festival. Special emoji will appear on all Tweets using the official hashtags #Ask_PENINSULA, #부산행그후4년, #반도, #TrainToBusanSequel, #PENINSULA. The story behind the special emoji will also be revealed on #TwitterBlueroom.
YeonJeong Kim, Head of Global
K-POP & K-Contents Partnership at Twitter said "