How Whirlpool Singapore Fuels Innovation for Everyday Living in the Age of Social Distancing

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 9 July 2020 - We live in the age of digitisation where technology continues to enhance productivity and efficiency across multiple aspects of life. Today, smart homes are a reality









SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 9 July 2020 - We live in the age of digitisation where technology continues to enhance productivity and efficiency across multiple aspects of life.





Today, smart homes are a reality thanks to the immense array of home living solutions. For home appliances manufacturer Whirlpool, smart living includes a combination of independence and self-care alongside technology-backed home solutions.





With staying at home as one of the many new norms born out of recent health measures, Whirlpool has ramped up its efforts to democratise smart living for homeowners in Singapore.





Smart Tech Across Multiple Aspects of Home Living





Not only is a smart home furnished with technology-backed home appliances, but these systems should save energy and money as well as reduce the risks of electrical hazards.





Whirlpool has tapped on automation and equipped their appliances with 6th Sense technology that innovates to provide intuition and simplicity of use to help homeowners enjoy a better quality of life.





Today, with quality as the cornerstone of their brand, Whirlpool's Everyday Care range consists of cost-effective home appliances which have been carefully manufactured to give homeowners a peace of mind with superior performance and ease of use even as they stay home more in the new normal.





Everyday Care channels innovation into daily living. With heightened durability, functionality and ease of use, Whirlpool's mission is to empower people by freeing up their time, to let them make the most of it and enjoy it at best.





Optimising Home Cleanliness with Technology

For Whirlpool, a smart home is a clean home.





This year, the home appliances manufacturer unveiled Freshcare+ - a new line of hygiene care laundry solutions. Freshcare+ keeps laundry bacteria-free and fresh for up to 6 hours after the washing or drying cycle ends and saves busy homemakers the hassle of having to unload their clothes urgently as they juggle household chores and elderly or childcare.





Similarly, their technology-backed dishwasher lets fatigued homeowners take the load off with an intricate Sani-Rinse function to keep all dishes spick and span by getting rid of 99.99% bacteria.





Their built-in ovens have also been enhanced with superior pyrolytic cleaning performance for effortless dirt removal by turning food residues to ash for easy cleaning. Not to mention their ovens also incorporate a one-of-a-kind Cook 4 function which lets users cook 4 different dishes at once without having to disrupt the unique taste and flavour of the ingredients.





Healthy Bodies and a Healthy Home





In the age of digitisation, home innovations should make our lives easier and our bodies healthier.





Whirlpool presented a range of state-of-the-art refrigerators that maintain 12 Days of garden freshness. Powered by a 6TH SENSE® IntelliSensor and SealFresh technology, their refrigerators keep all items in the most optimal environment for absolute freshness.





This way, homeowners can enjoy garden-fresh groceries in the comfort of their own homes.





Smart Living with Simple Acts of Care

"Whirlpool has a 108 year history of leading through challenges and we are leveraging our leadership position to support our employees, consumers and communities during this difficult time while driving our business forward," mentioned Whirlpool Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Marc Bitzer.





Beyond building smart homes, Whirlpool's Everyday Care initiative seeks to empower users with smart technologies. In educating and making technology-backed appliances accessible for all, Whirlpool aspires to build smart cities across the globe.





"Our strong performance in the first quarter reflects the hard work of our employees, our relentless focus on delivering on our commitment to consumers, and the resilience of our business. Our fixed cost discipline and strong liquidity position enable us to weather this crisis and emerge in a position of strength."





For more information, please contact Rodrigo Salamoni, Director of Marketing by emailing This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..