Theragun launches new 4th Generation Percussive Therapy Devices – Delivering personalized wellness routines via Smart App integration with Bluetooth

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 13 July 2020 - LRT, Singapore distributor and representative for American percussive therapy device brand "Theragun", launched its 3rd generation devices last year which received excellent feedback. Now, LRT will launch Theragun's 4th generation devices of PRO, Elite, Prime and mini featuring QuietForce Technology™ and Smart Percussive Therapy™, which are all seamlessly integrated to the newly updated Therabody app.

All 4th generation devices come with a newly invented proprietary brushless motor with QuietForce Technology™. This technology delivers unrivalled power and reaches 60% deeper into the muscles, while also reducing sound levels by 55% to 75% compared to the previous generation.

Reimagine your daily wellness routine with our new Theragun PRO, Elite and Prime of Smart Percussive Therapy™ devices empowered by Bluetooth. With a highly personalized app experience, our renowned deep muscle treatment is tailored to your body's real-time needs like never before.

Along with the new models, the brand new, lightweight and pocket-sized Theragun mini is small enough to fit into a laptop bag or purse.

Quiet and Powerful Percussive Therapy Devices

4th generation Theragun devices have powerful brushless motors and ground-breaking QuietForce Technology™. All devices continue to deliver its signature 16mm of amplitude and 2400 PPM speed while providing powerful deep muscle treatment. Theragun PRO and Elite now operat much more quietly with sound level reduced by 55% and 75% respectively compared to the previous generation -- as quiet as a standard electronic toothbrush.

Theragun PRO can reach 60% deeper into the muscles than average massagers for greater therapeutic benefits for your body. Its reinforced drive withstands additional force without diluting speed or treatment quality. No more worrying about sound levels or placements -- you are limited by where your imagination can take you. Relax your muscles in a peaceful environment with massage therapy that exceeds high professional standards.

Stresses from our busy lives can often result in tight muscles, preventing you from truly enjoying life and fulfilling important tasks. Theragun Pro and Elite has an increased battery life of 200% compared to the previous generation, whilst Prime's has been increased by 260%. With this improvement in battery life, Theragun can be enjoyed for a much longer period of time.

With the combination of sound reduction and a dramatic increase in battery life, Theragun can now deliver a far better massage experience, helping you feel more energized and refreshed.

Therabody -- New Smart App to recommend guided, personalized wellness routines

Theragun developed its line of Smart Percussive Therapy™ devices with Bluetooth capabilities, empowering you to use your smartphone to activate wellness routines from the Therabody app. This innovative app learns from your real-time activity and behaviours, integrating Apple Health, Google Fit and Samsung Health to recommend personalized wellness routines that can be run on Theragun PRO, Elite and Prime devices via Bluetooth.

Theragun PRO and Elite allows you to save 3 favourite preset routines for quick and easy access if they are not near a mobile device. All previous Theragun Percussive Therapy models will also be able to use the Therabody app. The app supports both iOS and Android platforms.

Newly developed Supersoft™ attachment

Supersoft™ is Theragun's version of vibration therapy mostly used for sensitive areas, including bones.

The professional-grade massage device Theragun Pro comes with 6 easy-to-clean attachments, and every attachment has a unique firmness and shape to ensure the right treatment in the right area. Theragun Elite, Prime and mini devices are all compatible with the attachments, empowering you to use them according to different needs. Safety locks are installed on all device heads to prevent accidents caused by loosening.

Portable treatment packed with power.

Theragun quality, anytime, anywhere.

New to the Theragun family, Theragun mini is your pocket-sized partner, giving you a Theragun-quality muscle treatment with unparalleled portability. Compact yet powerful, Theragun mini is the most agile massage device that can go wherever you go. With QuietForce Technology™, Theragun mini is smaller in size, while maintaining sound insulation and treatment quality.

The black matte shell design is simple and stylish. With a patented triangle ergonomic design tailored to the mini's unique shape, you can enjoy a smooth, ergonomic grip that is easy to hold therefore reducing hand and wrist strain.

Theragun mini can be used with all 4th generation attachments and comes with 3 speeds of 1750, 2100 and 2400PPM. Each are scientifically calibrated to deliver greater therapeutic benefits to the body. With up to 150 minutes of sustained run time, mini sets the standard for true portability.

Four different devices to address different user needs

Theragun understands that every user has different needs from their massage devices. The following is a comparison of the four Theragun devices to help you pick the right one:

Model Theragun PRO Theragun Elite Theragun Prime Theragun mini Bluetooth Yes Yes Yes No Amplitude 16 mm 16 mm 16 mm 12mm Force* 60 lbs 40 lbs 30 lbs 20 lbs Adjustable Arm 4 / / / Speed Customizable speed range (1750-2400PPM) Customizable speed range (1750-2400PPM) 5-speed range & customizable via app 3-speeds (1750, 2100, 2400 PPM) Attachments 6 (Compatible to full range 6 attachments) 5 (Compatible to full range 6 attachments) 4 (Compatible to full range 6 attachments) 1 (Compatible to full range 6 attachments) Battery Type 2 swappable Lithium-ion battery Internal Lithium-ion battery Internal Lithium-ion battery Internal Lithium-ion battery Battery Life 150 minutes each

(Total 300 mins) 120 minutes 120 minutes 150 minutes Warranty 2 years 1 year 1 year 1 year Weight 1.3 kg 1 kg 1 kg 650g

Product and suggested retail price:

All 4th generation Theragun products are available for purchase on weareready.sg and authorized retailers. For more information, please visit: weareready.sg.

Products/ Models Suggested Retail Price Theragun Pro SGD 899 Theragun Elite SGD 639 Theragun Prime SGD 469 Theragun mini SGD 319





For more information on the new line, please visit: www.theragun.com

About Theragun

Theragun was created in 2008 and officially launched in 2016 by chiropractor Dr. Jason Wersland after suffering a life-altering injury. Building on over a decade of research and development, the brand's gold standard Theragun percussive therapy devices use proprietary state-of-the-art technology to effectively reduce muscle tension, accelerate recovery, and improve performance. In 2020, Theragun rebranded to Therabody, continuing its mission to provide natural wellness product solutions through innovation in the percussive therapy space. Therabody is the most trusted percussive therapy brand among professional sports teams, professional athletes, celebrities, world-renowned trainers, physical therapists and people in more than 50 countries.





About Leader Radio Technologies





Leader Radio Technologies Pte Ltd. is a leading marketer of innovative consumer electronics brands in Singapore, Hong Kong (HQ), Greater China and Asia Pacific, offering an inspired collection of the most sought-after gadgets from internationally recognized brands.

Driven by strong marketing acumen and close relationships with all major retail channels in the region, LRT's portfolio of products are being sold in nearly every corner of the market. Some products have even become the #1 bestseller in Hong Kong according to renowned market research firms such as GfK and NPD.

LRT is committed to providing our customers with more attentive service and giving the most personalized technical support.