THE MAKERS MOVEMENT: Lane Crawford Creative Call Out 2020 – Calling on homegrown talent and creativity to shape our future

HONG KONG, CHINA - Media OutReach - 14 July 2020 - Lane Crawford, Greater China's leading iconic luxury department store, is on the look out for emerging talent to be part of The Makers Movement -- the ninth chapter in their Creative Call Out series.

The Creative Call Out series was launched by Lane Crawford in 2015 with a commitment to seek out and support the talent of tomorrow across the creative industries. Makers of fashion, lifestyle and beauty collections, as well as content and experiential creators are invited to put themselves into the mix for this exciting and collaborative Creative Call Out -- becoming a part of The Makers Movement.

The Call Out has been launched in Lane Crawford's home cities of Beijing, Shanghai, Chengdu, Hong Kong SAR and globally online on July 7, 2020. This year, instead of hosting a physical event, Lane Crawford is launching a designated digital platform www.globalcreativecallout.com where entrants submit a 3-minute video in the first round to pitch to the Lane Crawford internal judging panel.

Andrew Keith, President of Lane Crawford said: "The Makers Movement is an exciting opportunity for creatives within Greater China, and globally, to showcase their talents to our teams, our guest judges and our customers. Providing this platform, along with practical mentorship and commercial opportunities, perfectly aligns with the Lane Crawford ambition to lead the new world of luxury."

The panel will comprise buyers and marketeers from the Lane Crawford team, all passionate about the craft of retail, and all on the look out for raw talent and commercial opportunities. A total of 12 brands and creatives will be selected as finalists.

The judging panel will see international guest judges including renowned fashion designer Alexander Wang, Andrew Keith, President of Lane Crawford, Tasha Liu from Labelhood fashion incubation community, Ella Wong from Creative Artists Agency, Qu Fang from Red social shopping platform and others on the panel, to select the winners from the 12 finalists.

For the first time, Lane Crawford is inviting the public to vote for the winner alongside the judges, as these 12 finalists will be showcased at an exhibition, in store and online, for open voting throughout the month of August 2020.

This customer interaction will help identify the winners, and giving valuable consumer feedback to the participating finalists during the online polling stage.

One winner from each region will be selected to receive a cash prize of HK$(RMB) 100,000 for business development; tailored mentorship which will be based on individual brand or designer's needs with industry experts and internal teams; committed investment of three consecutive seasons in collections, as well as participations in three brand projects which the winner will receive highlighted support and visibility.

All 12 finalists will be given the opportunity to pitch to be an ongoing brand partner of Lane Crawford at standard commercial terms.

Registration ends on August 12, 2020. The winners will be announced at the end of September, 2020 on lanecrawford.com and on www.globalcreativecallout.com.





EDITOR'S NOTES

Makers Movement GCC 2020 Prize outline:

1. Business Development Investment (upon submitting business plan)

Hong Kong SAR & International winner -- HK$100,000

China winner -- RMB 100,000





2. Mentorship programme with internal teams and external experts, tailored to areas of needs, on business development, industry and customer insights

3. OTB commitment of 3 consecutive seasons (with exclusivity of products for Lane Crawford)

4. For Creative and Content Entrants: Participation in 3 brand projects with the following support;

In store and online content

Key visibility on all Lane Crawford's channels

Marketing & Communications support

Key Facts on the Creative Call Out series:

Launched over 80 brands since 2015

Launched over 50 creative projects since 2015

More than 1,300 submissions received since launch

1st edition: Hong Kong SAR, Shanghai -- 2015

2nd edition: Hong Kong SAR, Shanghai -- 2016

3rd edition: Beijing, Shanghai -- 2017

4th edition: Hong Kong SAR -- 2017

5th edition: Chengdu -- 2017

6th edition: Los Angeles -- 2018

7th edition: Sydney -- 2018

8th edition: Shanghai -- 2019

9th edition: Hong Kong SAR, Shanghai -- 2020

Download from here for high resolution images and information of past events or winners.





About the Creative Call Out

Lane Crawford's Creative Call Out is a pioneering initiative set up in 2015 to nurture the best new talents in fashion and lifestyle around the world. Through a series of events and a digital platform, Lane Crawford extends an ongoing invitation to emerging designers and creatives across the globe to submit and share their work and ideas anytime and anywhere, offering a unique opportunity for brands and designers across Womenswear, Menswear, Accessories, Beauty, Tech and Lifestyle, as well as artistic talent such as photographers, stylists, writers and multimedia content creators, to connect with Lane Crawford's team of experts and to showcase their work.

As well as the opportunity to share their designs and ideas with a team of top industry professionals, successful submissions to Creative Call Out will receive a selection of exclusive benefits, support and expert advice. These include an onboarding programme that covers legal administration, logistics, payment processes, account management and buyer support; advice and mentorship on subjects such as product development, pricing, customer insights, and styles and silhouettes; and the opportunity for the winners to have their designs stocked at Lane Crawford, both in-store and online, along with help to develop special capsule collections and projects, and exposure through Lane Crawford's marketing channels.





About Lane Crawford

Founded in 1850, Lane Crawford is an iconic luxury department store with a proud heritage that spans 170 years and has served more than six generations of Chinese and international customers since that time.

Lane Crawford constantly evolves its product offer, experience, and services -- adapting to customer expectations of the 21st century, as a global omni-channel fashion and lifestyle retailer.

With seven strategically placed physical stores in landmark city locations across Hong Kong SAR, Beijing, Chengdu and Shanghai, customers are welcomed into a world of more than 560,000 square foot. The curation of own-bought product delivers our customers the ultimate luxury edit across Womenswear, Menswear, Footwear, Accessories, Beauty & Wellbeing, Lifestyle, and Fine Jewellery. These immersive spaces are creatively driven, and the teams are passionate about creating environments that give customers uplifting and unmissable moments of discovery. Throughout the seasons, customers are welcomed into a sensory experience that fuses fashion, design, art & music, whilst always being offered impeccable levels of service.

Lane Crawford is proud to be a luxury leader with a unique model within the region, in a market otherwise dominated by concessions and mono-brands. This model enables Lane Crawford to present its own edit with credibility, authority, and inventiveness. The company's buying, creative, and marketing teams work directly with their brand partners to create innovative and exclusive programmes that are unique and relevant for the Greater China market.

As an iconic and trusted brand in Greater China and one of the world's oldest department stores, Lane Crawford is a part of The Lane Crawford Joyce Group, Asia's premier fashion retail, brand management and distribution group, which also includes cutting-edge fashion boutique Joyce; fashion footwear, handbags and accessories specialist Pedder Group; and fashion, beauty, and lifestyle brand management and distribution business ImagineX Group.