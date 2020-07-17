Chuo Spring adopts Infor ERP solution at overseas sites to improve business visibility and standardize operations globally

Provides governance and expands standardized model from Japan for manufacturing industries TOKYO, JAPAN - Media OutReach - 17 July 2020 - Infor Japan K.K., the Japanese subsidiary of Infor, a global leader

Provides governance and expands standardized model from Japan for manufacturing industries

TOKYO, JAPAN - Media OutReach - 17 July 2020 - Infor Japan K.K., the Japanese subsidiary of Infor, a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry, today announced that Chuo Spring Co., Ltd., an automotive components manufacturer, has adopted at its Indonesian sites Infor CloudSuite Industrial, an ERP solution for manufacturing industries, to enhance business visibility and standardize its operations globally.

■ Background

Chuo Spring is an automotive components manufacturer engaged in the development, manufacturing, and sale of springs, control cables, and other components incorporated into vehicles. Using its control cable technologies, the company is expanding its product range outside of automotive components as well, developing businesses in areas such as construction equipment and welfare-related equipment.





Chuo Spring's overseas network comprises 10 sites in five countries as part of its commitment to overseas expansion. However, because each overseas site operates different core business systems, and conducts operations differently, it has been difficult for head office in Japan to obtain accurate real-time information. As a result, each site has been left to implement its own business improvements, and governance from head office has been largely ineffective.





Chuo Spring made the decision to use Infor CloudSuite Industrial as a dedicated core system for its overseas sites, and deploy the solution in its Indonesian sites, in recognition of its ability to adapt Japanese standardized operations to sites overseas and support centralized management and global operations from its Japanese head office.

■ Results of adoption

Chuo Spring deployed Infor CloudSuite Industrial in the latter half of 2019, and is using it to manage shipping, sales, procurement, warehousing, and accounting at its Indonesian sites. The company is gradually deploying Infor's single-instance ERP, built for global operations, across its overseas sites, starting with Indonesia. In this way, its head office in Japan will be able to understand data in real time across its global network, and drive business improvements based on companywide data (including from those overseas sites).





Along with adoption of Infor CloudSuite Industrial, Chuo Spring's Indonesian sites are standardizing operations in line with Japan. They are improving the efficiency of their operations, including eliminating data entry work for shipping processes, reducing conversion time through a unified code system, and eliminating double entries through data centralization. Going forward, in addition to more accurate inventory management, accelerated financial reporting, and other operational improvements at its Indonesian sites, Chuo Spring will expand its standardization model to other overseas sites as well.

■ Comment from Kenta Koide, Vice President, Member of the board, Chuo Spring Co., Ltd.

"To enable continued expansion at Chuo Spring, we needed an ERP solution to visualize our overseas site data in real time and enable data-driven business decisions. In addition to the rich functionality and proven achievements for global manufacturing businesses offered by Infor's ERP solution, we were impressed with its versatility, flexible licensing structure, and development environment enabling easy implementation and meeting local requirements."

Media contact

Phyllis Tan

Infor Asia Pacific

+65 97999133

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

About Chuo Spring

Chuo Spring Co. Ltd. was established in Nagoya, Aichi Prefecture, in 1948 as a specialist manufacturer of springs and control cables. It is engaged in Japan and overseas in the development, manufacturing, and sale of mainly automotive chassis springs, precision springs, and control cables, which require advanced technical capabilities. For details, please see https://www.chkk.co.jp/ .





About Infor

Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. With 17,300 employees and over 68,000 customers in more than 170 countries, Infor software is designed for progress. To learn more, please visit www.infor.com.

Infor customers include: