First Page Limited Generates Success for Hong Kong Online Real Estate Platform House730

HONG KONG, CHINA - Media OutReach - 20 July 2020 - House730 has experienced significant growth over

HONG KONG, CHINA - Media OutReach - 20 July 2020 - House730 has experienced significant growth over the past several fiscal quarters thanks to the partnership with online marketing expertise of First Page. Their skill in Search Engine Optimization and Google Ads have largely contributed to House730's recent success in the housing market of Hong Kong.





House730 is an online real estate platform that delivers housing sales and rental opportunities. They provide an easy-to-use platform for their customers to promote and view available property listings in Hong Kong and Greater Bay Area as well as overseas markets.





Byron Redhead, General Manager of First Page Limited, recognizes the challenges of succeeding in Hong Kong's housing market, "House730 is uniquely positioned as a leader in one of the world's most unique housing markets," says Redhead. "The opportunity to work with them and support them in their immense growth has been a huge opportunity for both First Page and House730."





About First Page

First Page has been rated as the fastest-growing agency in Hong Kong. As certified Google, HubSpot and Facebook partners, they set themselves apart from the competition by delivering guaranteed quality website traffic and what they call recession-proof digital marketing. First Page's core values revolve around the 3C's: Customers, Company, and Competence. They believe that customers deserve a company that not only delivers positive results, but also serves them with integrity, empathy, and flexibility.





About House730

House730 is a comprehensive property platform providing all kinds of property listing and information. No matter whether you are finding property to buy or rent, you can easily find the information you need. House730 is also the ideal platform for both property owners and agents to list their properties and reach their target customers with ease!





For more information about First Page and why they are top-rated, visit:

https://www.firstpage.hk/

To learn more about House730, visit:

https://www.house730.com/



