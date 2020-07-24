CHANGSHA, CHINA - Media OutReach - 24 July 2020 - Since its opening 2 years ago, Changsha IFS has promptly emerged as the landmark and trendsetter in Central China by continuously injecting new impetus and

CHANGSHA, CHINA - Media OutReach - 24 July 2020 - Since its opening 2 years ago, Changsha IFS has promptly emerged as the landmark and trendsetter in Central China by continuously injecting new impetus and bringing a vast array of collaborations with world-renowned characters and artists.













This summer, Changsha IFS brings another "First" to Central China by having the world-famous characters, Looney Tunes and renowned graffiti artist Dezio to join hands for the very first time to present a series of summer street art scenes at the exhibition.





On July 10, "Summer Streets" was officially unveiled with a series of exciting campaigns celebrating Looney Tunes' first exhibition, along with the launch of Dezio's first large-format hand-painted graffiti wall in Central China.





Looney Tunes Landed Central China for the First Time with Event "Summer Streets"





Over the years, Looney Tunes has been crossing-over with many famous fashion brands and becomes one of the classic fashion icons. This collaboration with Changsha IFS is their first exhibition in shopping mall of Central China, along with graffiti artist Dezio's summer-filled painting style to bring everyone a comprehensive and diversified lifestyle shopping experience through an imaginative journey of Looney Tunes.

The main installation at LG2 restores the classic scene of Looney Tunes, including Looney Tunes Time Tunnel, Jungle Gym Inspired Installation, Skateboard Ramp, as well as the interactive digital graffiti wall. Characters of Looney Tunes are portrayed in American street styles with bright colors and street culture icons by Dezio to convey the idea of an urban street style with summer vibes.





Dezio's First Collaboration with Cartoon Character and Shopping Mall

Changsha IFS Leads the New Trend of Street Culture

Dezio is at the forefront of contemporary graffiti art field and is widely regarded as one of the graffiti veterans in China with his works influencing the development of China's street art. Dezio was also in charge of the first permanent graffiti project of more than 4,000 square meters in China. This time, Dezio is cordially invited to come to Changsha for the very first timeto present the Looney Tunes themed graffiti in Central China.

In addition, Dezio contributed his ideas of street culture towards the collaboration, and found it both exciting and challenging.

"This is my first attempt to combine cartoon characters with commercial complex, as well as my first large-scale individual project in Central China. " Speaking of combining the trendy position of Changsha IFS with the classic image of Looney Tunes, "I chose bright colors and used dynamic lines for character images, while considered the overall creation of spatial visualization for the scene part, which maintained the balance of picture's composition. "Through this debut in Changsha, "I hope to present another side of street culture to people in Changsha."





Extreme Sports Hotshots Gathered in Changsha IFS Bringing Impressive Show to Set off the Summer

On July 9, Changsha IFS held the kick-off ceremony with the co-artist Dezio and other special guests such as well-known DJ Tom Price, Chinese-American professional XGAME event emcee Edan Qian, world Guinness record holder Wentao Cui, China's skateboarder Di Wang, world BMX champion Willif, rapper Xing Wei and some national extreme sports top players, brought an audio-visual feast to people of Changsha.





Countless Surprises will be found in Changsha IFS this Summer

Changsha IFS will be full of surprises this summer, customers can enjoy interactive workshops, H5 digital games and the opportunity to get exclusive privileges in summer.

A Perfect Blend of Art and Commerce, Changsha IFS Injects New Impetus to Changsha by Bringing Art Collaborations to the City

Changsha IFS keeps exploring new opportunities of collaboration between art and commercial enterprise to strengthen its unique brand positioning, while Looney Tunes themed event is the latest breakthrough which provides pleasurable experiential memories to customer through immersive journey of turning characters from classic to trendy street fashion.





In the future, Changsha IFS will continuously retain its pioneering spirit to bring international experience to Changsha.



