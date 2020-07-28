Hong Kong's Flint Ideas Uniform Company leads Uniform to a New Era

HONG KONG, CHINA - Media OutReach - 28 July 2020 - More and more companies put their emphasis on corporate image and youthfulness, and corporate uniform is an important part of corporate image. As a result, the

HONG KONG, CHINA - Media OutReach - 28 July 2020 - More and more companies put their emphasis on corporate image and youthfulness, and corporate uniform is an important part of corporate image. As a result, the idea of "Fashion Uniform" has started to develop in the world of 'uniform customization' in recent years. Company uniforms have become more youthful and fashionable to achieve "Professional & Fashionable". The design and production team of Hong Kong-based "Flint Ideas Uniform'' has always congruent with "More than just a Uniform". The uniform must be made into a professional and fashionable feel, and it helps showcase the client company's professionalism.

In order to highlight the image of the customers, Flint Ideas's designers provide one-stop high-quality uniform customization services according to different industries and group needs, including uniform design, pattern making and uniform production. Elaborative research on styles, fabric matching, color matching, tailoring and sewing, etc., to create practical, comfortable, stylish and professional uniforms to meet the customers' needs and present the feel of "Professional & Fashionable" and "More than just a Uniform".

Flint Ideas' products range are all-inclusive, and the product range is printed tee, printed shirt, baseball jacket, canvas bag, basketball jersey, football jersey, handball jersey, volleyball jersey, rugby jersey, track and field jersey, cycling jersey, dragon boat jersey, badminton jersey, table tennis jersey, darts jersey, polo shirt, windbreaker, sportswear, jersey, cap, apron, reflective vest, nurse uniform, companies and organizations uniform. In addition, Flint Ideas also provide other different services such as custom-made gifts, card design, inkjet printing, web design and so on.

Flint Ideas is one of the most professional uniform companies in Hong Kong. With sales, design, purchasing and production departments located in Hong Kong; with its own factories , which with modern production lines and technical equipment, located in Dongguan, Huizhou, and Thailand,. All team uniforms and uniform finished products have undergone strict quality control procedures. Flint Ideas have gained good reputation and supports from customers because the company have always adhered to its high products quality and well known for a good services quality and an affordable price.



