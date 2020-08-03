Ohmyhome Emerged as Top Performing Agency Despite COVID-19 Industry Setback

All Ohmyhome's in-house agents have emerged as the top 100 agents with over almost 30,000 agents nation-wide, reinforcing Ohmyhome as the wave of the future in PropTech Industry in Singapore SINGAPORE - Media

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 3 August 2020 - Singapore's unique one-top property solution Ohmyhome announced today that its in-house agents emerged amongst the top 1% for HDB flat resale transactions. This comes at a time when the nation has experienced a plunge in real estate transactions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.





Derived from the Council for Estate Agencies (CEA) data, the ranking is based on the number of HDB resale transactions from 1 January 2020 to 8 July 2020. Over this 6-month period, Ohmyhome agents have transacted an average of 16 HDB resale flats per agent.





Reinforcing their position at the forefront of the Proptech industry, one of Ohmyhome's top performing agents has also recently tapped on Ohmyhome's virtual viewing tools and closed a five-room HDB flat in Woodlands at a record-breaking price when the 1,291 sq ft unit changed hands for $410,888, within 4 days of its exclusivity contract with Ohmyhome. Despite the dampened market, Ohmyhome's proprietary technology in aggregation of buyers in the market enabled the company to match buyers to the property, fetching a higher selling price for the seller. This tops the previous highest record of $398,000 chalked up by a 1,291 sq ft, five-room flat in the same area, back in June 2017.





Rhonda Wong, CEO and Co-founder of Ohmyhome, noted that the factors behind Ohmyhome's success include the strong culture of teamwork, which stems from the company's robust ecosystem and the team's unwavering commitment towards a common goal of seeing Ohmyhome's methods and speed of transacting become the norm globally.





"At Ohmyhome, we strive together as a team, supporting one another. When you engage our agent service, you are also engaging the entire company that is dedicated to providing you with a seamless housing journey from transactions to renovations. It has always been part of Ohmyhome's DNA to be there for every step of the housing journey. Our agents being in the top 1% proves that Ohmyhome's strategy of being a tech-led property company, with a focus on 360-degree support for agents, is leading the charge to shape the future of the Proptech industry," Rhonda said.



