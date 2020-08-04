Fashion Walk Actively Evolves Innovative Pop-up Store Concept

Launching "In the Name of Summer" Pop-up Twin Stores together with Lifestyle Brand - Asian Gold Showcasing a Selection of Globally Exclusive Brands, Setting Off an Aesthetic Movement this Summer HONG KONG, CHINA

HONG KONG, CHINA - Media OutReach - 4 August 2020 - Located in the heart of Hong Kong, Fashion Walk is a hotspot of international fashion, beauty and lifestyle brands, and global delicacies. This summer, Fashion Walk strives to further develop pop-up store concept by integrating fashion and art in collaboration with the lifestyle brand Asian Gold. From now through August 31, 2020, selective artists and fashion brands will take part in several globally exclusive exhibitions or unveil for the first time at "In the Name of Summer" pop-up twin stores. This will definitely reinforce the leading position in trend and fashion of Fashion Walk.









Ms. Bella Chhoa, Director -- Leasing and Property Management of Hang Lung Properties (right) and Mr. Phillip GOLD, founder of Asian Gold (left) join forces to launch the "In the Name of Summer" pop-up twin stores to show their determination to further develop the innovative pop-up store concept. For more photos, please download from this link





Ms. Bella Chhoa, Director -- Leasing and Management of Hang Lung Properties, says, "In addition to continuously introducing flagship stores of international fashion brands and specialty shops, we have also been broadening our tenant mix and constantly bringing excitement to our customers through various events and pop-up stores with different themes. As customers enjoy a broad spectrum of new brands and the gastronomic experiences, we are widening their exposure and knowledge in different areas while offering them a one-stop shopping experience."





Fashion Walk takes leading edge when it comes to launching captivating pop-up stores. An impressive portfolio of unique pop-up stores previously held includes "INCREDIBLE X Mickey Mouse X Red A" concept store, the world's first "Givenchy #ThisIsNotWhatYouThink" pop-up store, and "IWC X Urban Coffee Roaster" pop-up coffee shop just to name a few. All projects received high acclamation. Bella continues, "Our collaboration with Asian Gold to launch the pop-up twin stores aims at bringing out different themes at two spaces at Fashion Walk, which guarantees to offer customers a one-of-a-kind experience."





In contrast to conventional pop-up stores, "In the Name of Summer" takes form as twin stores at Fashion Walk. Two spaces are created; one showcases weekly art exhibitions, while the other one offers retail service from multi-brands for customers. The idea is to surprise customers with a fruitful and in-depth exploration.





Mr. Phillip GOLD, the founder of Asian Gold, says, "Frankly speaking, I am an avid customer of Fashion Walk. Apart from being recognized for offering a vast selection of international fashion and lifestyle brands, the pop-up stores that Fashion Walk has had from time to time impressed me a lot too. These often inspire me with creative ideas. The vision of Asian Gold is to promote lifestyle immersed by art and fashion, which closely aligns with the commitment of Fashion Walk to assimilate high quality lifestyle experiences. When the concept of "In the Name of Summer" project was conceived, Fashion Walk is on my top priority. This summer, Asian Gold and Fashion Walk join forces to launch "In the Name of Summer" pop-up twin stores in order to create a platform where fashion and art come together for consumers to appreciate the aesthetics of design and commerce in one single place."





"In the Name of Summer" brings fashion, lifestyle, photography, music, dance, and other elements together to set off a new anesthetic movement in the form of pop-up exhibitions and stores. The participating artists and brands include:

Wilson PK, a fashion designer and a graduate from Central Saint Martins College of Art and Design, who previously collaborated with the international superstar Lady Gaga;

Rickyy Wong, a designer who participated in Vancouver Fashion Week, Los Angeles Fashion Week, Shanghai Fashion Week and Paris Fashion Week;

Vincent Li, a fashion designer who was selected as Not Just A Label's Top 50 Global Designers in 2016;

Jeff Mui, a fashion designer and the founder of Jeff Dark, who designed costumes for celebrities such as Kelly Chan, Kay Tse and so on;

James Tong, the mastermind behind LUXELIVING and was selected as one of the receivers of the World Chinese Youth Leadership award by the world Chinese magazine YaZhouZhouKan (formerly known as Asia Times);

Vincy Leung, a Green Leaf Artist of Art with the Disabled Association Hong Kong, who specializes in photography of streets, products and creativity;

Vaap Ip, an artist who is famed for the use of uniformity and repetition to depict cityscape structures;

Feminart, a photography studio set up by Iris Cheng, who has worked in film and creative media fields for years;

Bow Tie Shop HK, a local bow tie brand notable for working with Mini cooper, trendy brand LEE, HKJC, etc;

OTT (Over The Top), a fashion brand reputable for their exaggerated and glamorous styles;

Big Horn, an eyewear brand that has won various international design awards, and is popular among international stylists, celebrities, fashionistas and bloggers;

Make Yourself Look Amazing, a hair and jewelry label, which creates hand-made French artisan headpieces.





About Fashion Walk

In a unique fusion of indoor and outdoor elements at the heart of Causeway Bay, embracing three vibrant streets -- Paterson, Kingston and Food Street -- Fashion Walk is a distinctive shopping destination, offering the latest trends in fashion, gastronomy, and lifestyle in a magnificent setting. Fashion Walk has its finger firmly on the pulse of fashion trends, allowing connoisseurs of style to discover popular international brands and rising stars. More and more cutting-edge designers and labels are opening their flagship and concept stores here, including the first CHANEL Beauty Studio, medical beauty solution SkinCeuticals and SkinCeuticals by per FACE, legendary French perfume label GOUTAL's first flagship store in Asia, the first overseas store of Japanese fashion retailer STUDIOUS, the first pet-friendly beauty and event venue Private i Concept Store, the first Vivienne Westwood café-boutique, and trendy label select shops including D-Mop, HER, I.T, JUICE, Mastermind World, and SHINE, to name but a few. Fashion Walk is also home to a diverse array of culinary delights. Highlights include America's lobster-themed chain Red Lobster, Asia's best female chef's burger joint Little Bao Diner flagship store, the only patisserie with a savory menu Lady M from New York, and many more. Fashion Walk is obviously the home of Fashion Intelligence, and the coming together of ideas and insights.

