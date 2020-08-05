Singapore Celebrities Gather to Celebrate National Day at Madame Tussauds

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 5 August 2020 - Stefanie Sun, JJ Lin and Dick Lee are just a handful of the local celebrities who have gathered together for National Day celebrations at Madame Tussauds on

The wax attraction full of famous fun has created a special National Day celebration where local icons come together in front of an Instagrammable wall. The figures are overlooking the famous nighttime skyline, where guests can set off fireworks on the movement activated, projection mapped interactive set. In this specially created zone, they can also relive classic National Day songs alongside the artists who sung them

Besides the National Day celebration, which will be featured for a limited period only, guests can enjoy the Marvel 4D cinema again, since it will reopen also this weekend! The Marvel 4D Experience is 1 of the 5 experiences Madame Tussauds offer. For National Day, Sentosa is giving out free NDP Fun Passes, redeem your tickets for the world famous wax attraction now or visit the website of Madame Tussauds for great promotions.



The 55th National Day celebration will be like no other this year, if you are missing the National Day Parade and all the memorable performances that go with it then come to Madame Tussauds and take the stage yourself next to the nation's most famous stars!





About Madame Tussauds

Madame Tussauds is the ultimate celebrity experience and the world's best known and most popular wax attraction. There are currently 23 Madame Tussauds attractions around the world. Each of the attractions is unique and tailored to the host city and visitor demographic to feature both local as well as international figures. These attractions are continually endorsed by celebrities, sports stars, royalty and global politicians.





Founded in London in 1835, Madame Tussauds' amazing wax figures are so high quality and so lifelike that even the celebrities themselves do a double take when they see them -- and all in stunning interactive themed sets designed to excite, amaze, and surprise, including some with unique animated features! And, with no bars, ropes or barriers around the figures, visitors will have no problem believing that they really are standing beside their heroes and the photographs taken with favourite stars will be a special memory for ever.

The result of 200 years of expertise and painstaking research every figure takes Madame Tussauds' gifted sculptors a minimum of three months to make, and costs more than $300K (Singapore dollars). Most contemporary figures are also produced following sittings with the celebrities themselves and are the result of hundreds of separate measurements, hours matching skin tone, eye and hair colour -- with every individual hair inserted separately. Celebrities and film studio wardrobe departments often supply clothing for their figures, or designers will reproduce significant or iconic outfits as exact replicas, only for Madame Tussauds. Inclusion in one of Madame Tussauds attractions around the world is seen as a huge honour and recognition of an individual's contribution, status and achievement.





About Merlin Entertainments plc

Merlin Entertainments plc is a global leader in location-based, family entertainment. As Europe's Number 1 and the world's second-largest visitor attraction operator, Merlin now operates over 130 attractions, 19 hotels and 6 holiday villages in 25 countries and across 4 continents. Merlin's purpose is to deliver memorable experiences to its 67 million guests around the world, through its iconic brands and multiple attraction formats, and the commitment and passion of its c.28,000 employees (peak season).





See www.merlinentertainments.biz for more information and follow on Twitter @MerlinEntsNews.