Dorsett Wanchai & Dorsett Mongkok Win the 2020 Travellers’ Choice Award By TripAdvisor for Exceptional Hospitality

HONG KONG, CHINA - Media OutReach - 5 August 2020 - The COVID-19 has definitely affected many people in one way or another, but it hasn't stopped the two sister hotels - Dorsett Wanchai and Dorsett Mongkok, Hong Kong from achieving more. Last week, both hotels saw their hard work being paid off when they were announced the award-winners of the 2020 Travellers' Choice Award by TripAdvisor, the world's largest travel platform.

The annual award recognizes the top 10% of hotels that perform exceptionally well in the hospitality businesses based on a large volume of positive travellers' reviews received globally and verified by TripAdvisor in the past year.

"Despite tourism industry being heavily impacted by COVID-19, our commitment to serving our guests with genuine hostility has never once been shaken by the pandemic. Winning this award has a special meaning for us this year. Not only does it assures our guests that we are still a trusted place to stay, it also proves that nothing is impossible with a passionate heart.

Therefore, I want to take this moment to thank all our guests for their support and to the hotel staff for doing a marvelous job in keeping guests safe and well during these extremely challenging times. We wouldn't have achieved this without the trust of our guests and the full support from our people," said Ms Anita Chan, General Manager of Dorsett Wanchai and Dorsett Mongkok.

New Normal, New Measures under COVID-19 at Dorsett Hotels

At Dorsett, the safety and well-being of the guests and staff has always been our top priority.

In the past few months, we have been taking cautious steps to upgrade our safety measures. We have partnered with Ecolab and use their medical grade disinfectant; we also incorporate technology to increase cleaning and disinfecting efficiency, such as the AI vacuum cleaner and AI thermal scanner. We have also launched a new foodpanda menu to enhance our in-room dining experience, and a vending machine fully-stocked with sanitizing amenities and daily necessities to provide convenience for in-house guests.

"We are better prepared than ever in face of the pandemic in Hong Kong. When you are ready to travel again, we are ready to serve you at Dorsett," said Ms Chan.

CLICK to check out the video about the hotels' comprehensive safety and hygiene protocol which will certainly give you peace of mind.

About Dorsett Wanchai, Hong Kong

The award-winning 4.5-star Dorsett Wanchai, Hong Kong is conveniently located between Wanchai and Causeway Bay on Hong Kong Island giving its guests easy access to all business, shopping, and sightseeing destinations in the city. The hotel is a mere 8-minute walk to MTR stations, Times Square, and a 10-minute drive from the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. The Dorsett Wanchai, Hong Kong offers 8 types of meticulously designed rooms and theme suites ranging up to 48 sq. m. The signature Grand Deluxe Course View Room offers a breath-taking view of the racecourse in front of the hotel. A complimentary shuttle bus service is available to 14 destinations via five routes and all rooms are equipped with high-speed Wi-Fi internet. Other facilities include the stylish 3T Bar, a gym room, and various meeting spaces.

About the Dorsett Mongkok, Hong Kong

The Dorsett Mongkok, a contemporary-flavoured 4-star hotel, is located in the heart in one of Hong Kong's liveliest areas that includes popular markets, shopping streets, hawker stalls, and extensive malls. In the middle of one of the densest populated places on the planet, between the Mongkok and Tai Kok Tsui districts, the visitor need not go further afield to experience all that Hong Kong has to offer. This is particularly important for the time-stretched visitor. Guests choose Dorsett Mongkok not only because the quintessential Hong Kong lies just outside its doors, but because it is "affordable luxury" for the budget-conscious traveller. Guests prefer to spend their dollars on experiences rather than just four walls. What sets the Dorsett Mongkok apart from other hotels is its friendly service, extensive local knowledge, and willingness to go out of its way to ensure that its guests have the best possible time while in the city. Because of this service ethos, the hotel has been TripAdvisor's Recommended Hotel for eight straight years in a row. Visit: www.mongkok.dorsetthotels.com