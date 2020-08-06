Envision Digital Announces New Management Hires in Ongoing Global Expansion

Nine new senior executives signal Envision Digital’s rapid global expansion in key Asia-Pacific (APAC) and Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) markets SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 5 August 2020

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 5 August 2020 - Global green tech, Artificial Intelligence and Internet of Things (AIoT) technology leader, Envision Digital International Pte Ltd ("Envision Digital"), today announced the appointment of nine new management hires as the company expands to deliver on its Net Zero Carbon and automation promises.

The appointments follow the recent announcement of Envision Digital's expansion into the German marketplace, which marks the 12th global office for the company.

Envision Digital brings together AIoT to enable machine to machine, no human touch, real-time optimisation of key assets in the energy, building, manufacturing and city spaces. This includes solutions for solar or wind electricity generation, smart battery charging and load balancing, heating ventilation and air conditioning, field fault detection, predictive maintenance and asset optimisation, security and safety, as well as alerting.

Sylvie Ouziel, International President of Envision Digital International, says: "I am thrilled to welcome those new executives to our global team. We share the same vision and ambition towards a decarbonised and efficient world which reconciles performance and sustainability. Given the extreme economic and societal challenges the planet is facing, our corporate focus is to continuously support sustainable business growth while ensuring safe and efficient operations for public and private organisations. I am confident that our new colleagues will massively contribute to collectively reach those objectives."

Five of the nine new hires serve global remits and three of them are based in San Francisco, California. They are the Global Chief Product Integration Officer (CPIO), Chief Information Security Officer (CISO), and Global Common Products Lead. Based out of Paris, France is the new Head of Global Digital Grid and Vehicle to Grid (V2G) Centre of Excellence (CoE). Based out of Singapore is the new Head of the Smart City and Decarbonisation domain.

Thomas Kiessling has been appointed as Global Chief Product Integration Officer (CPIO). Thomas will coordinate the architecture of Envision Digital's offerings between the technology platforms and functional domains to maximise client value whilst fostering reusability and interoperability. He will also play a leading role in promoting Envision Digital's solutions to key industry stakeholders, including industry analysts, software and system integration partners. Thomas has held various C-suite roles in the past, such as serving as the Chief Product and Innovation Officer of Deutsch Telekom. His most recent role was co-founder and Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of predictive IoT platform, AMPLY Power, Inc., specialising in electric vehicle (EV) smart charging systems.

Al Ghous joins as Global Chief Information Security Officer (CISO), bringing over 18 years of experience in cybersecurity strategy and operations, information and product security, and risk management. Al joins from his previous role as Chief Security Officer (CSO) at ServiceMax, a global asset-centric field service management company. He is also the co-founder of SVCI, a group of CISOs that operate as an angel investor syndicate.

Matthew Brocklehurst joins as the Global Common Products Lead for Envision Digital, leading new innovations, products and platform strategy, and enhancing existing offerings with a focus on renewables and energy storage. Matthew joins from his previous role as CTO at Power Factors, a performance optimisation platform for the renewable energy industry.

Xavier Becuwe joins as Head of Global Digital Grid and V2G CoE. He will lead a team of experts based in Paris and take responsibility of Envision Digital's solutions in the Smart Grid and V2G Ecosystem. Xavier brings more than 13 years of experience in smart technologies, with a focus on smart grid and electro-mobility, developing innovations, building capacity and delivering solutions to major customers across Europe and Asia.

Ynse de Boer joins as the Smart City and Decarbonisation International Domain Lead, based out of Singapore. He will lead the development and deployment of Smart City, Smart Spaces and Corporate Decarbonisation programs. In his previous role at Accenture, Ynse built and led Accenture's Strategy and Sustainability practices for Asia Pacific based in Singapore first, and more recently for a region comprised of France, Belgium, Luxemburg and the Netherlands.

The global hires will report to Sylvie Ouziel, International President of Envision Digital.

In APAC, Envision Digital has hired a Delivery Lead based in Singapore, Envision Digital's global headquarters.

Saqib Khan joins the APAC team as Delivery Lead, directly reporting to Robin Li, head of the Global Solutions and Services Centre (GSSC) in Singapore. Saqib will ensure delivery excellence of client projects across the region. Beyond management duties, his role includes defining solutions and leading the implementation of large programs notably related to smart plans and assets management, where his personal expertise lies. Saqib has previously held roles as a Consulting Director at Deloitte and Principal Director at Accenture.

Complementing the Envision Digital leadership team, three new hires take various roles in Europe across operations and finance.

Marc Chevenement joins as Operations Director of Envision Digital France. He will be responsible for end-to-end client and partner projects, developing new partnerships within various industry verticals, as well as supporting cross-entity battery and wind turbine projects. Marc brings experience in industrial operations and digital business transformation, previously holding a variety of roles in automotive, consulting, and insurance at PSA, Accenture and Allianz.

Matthias Felber joins as Head of Operations for Envision Digital's Germany retail activities, coordinating and implementing Envision Digital's EV charging solution. Matthias brings over 20 years of experience across a range of business verticals, most recently serving as Managing Director of strategic digital consultancy, Neusta Accelerate.

Sabine Moser joins as the Finance Director of Envision Digital in Germany. She joins from intelligent automation solution provider, KUKA, previously serving as the Director of Finance for the EMEA region.

Sabine and Matthias will report to the new Managing Director of Envision Digital Germany, Drazen Nikolic, who was appointed in May this year, while Marc will report to Sylvie Ouziel, International President of Envision Digital.





About Envision Digital:

Envision Digital is a global AIoT technology leader headquartered in Singapore with more than 500 employees across twelve offices in China, France, Germany, Norway, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom and the United States.

Envision Digital owns EnOS™ -- the world-class AIoT operating system which currently connects and manages over 63 million smart devices and 120GW of energy assets globally. Its monitoring, advanced analytics, forecasting and optimising applications provide insights to help clients better manage their assets and portfolio performance. Its offering extends to Smart Renewables (Solar, Wind); Smart Cities; Connected Energy; and Smart Plants; partnering governments and companies in their digital transformation journey.

As a major player in AIoT operating systems, Envision Digital is growing an ecosystem of partners to enable energy and digital transformation globally. Its growing list of over 250 customers and partners spans across ten industries and includes: Accenture, Amazon Web Services, GovTech Singapore, Keppel, Microsoft, Nissan, PSA International, PTT, Sonnen, Tableau and Total.

For more information, visit www.envision-digital.com