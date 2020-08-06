CIFI's contracted sales grew by 51% year on year to RMB 21.99 billion in July 2020

HONG KONG, CHINA - Media OutReach - 6 August 2020 - In July 2020, the Group achieved contracted sales of RMB21.99 billion, representing a year-on-year increase of approximately 51% (compared to July 2019).

HONG KONG, CHINA - Media OutReach - 6 August 2020 - In July 2020, the Group achieved contracted sales of RMB21.99 billion, representing a year-on-year increase of approximately 51% (compared to July 2019). GFA sold under contracts amounted to approximately 1,531,900 sq.m. Contracted ASP was approximately RMB 14,400 / sq.m. in July 2020.

From January to July 2020, the Group achieved contracted sales of RMB 102.72 billion. GFA sold under contracts amounted to approximately 6,427,800 sq.m. Contracted ASP was approximately RMB 16,000 / sq.m. from January to July 2020.

Land Acquisition

In July 2020, the Group completed the following land acquisitions:

City Project Group's Equity Interest Intended Primary Use Site Area (sq.m.) Total Planned GFA (Excluding Carpark) (sq.m.) Group's Attributable Consideration (RMB) Average Land Cost (Excluding Carpark) (RMB/ sq.m.) Guiyang Qinglong Avenue Project in Baiyun District 100% Residential 77,700 199,800 633,540,000 3,171 Kunming Yanjia Shan Project in Panlong District 100% Residential/ Commercial 151,700 515,300 3,211,760,000 6,232 Kunming KCJ2020-23 Project in Chenggong District 100% Residential 46,700 116,800 553,980,000 4,744 Nanjing G30 Fenghui Road Project in Yuhuatai District 40% Residential/ Commercial 47,300 118,200 544,000,000 11,504 Nanjing Phase II of G37 Fenghui Road Project in Yuhuatai District 40% Residential/ Commercial 45,600 109,900 504,000,000 11,463 Suzhou Sports Park Gongyao Road Project in Industrial Park 40% Residential 73,900 133,000 1,607,790,000 30,228 Nanning Hehe Road Project in Yongning District 33% Residential 52,800 158,300 349,270,000 6,685 Hangzhou Chaoyang Metro Station Project in Xiaoshan District 33% Residential 105,900 285,800 1,640,210,000 17,388





Company News

CIFI's scrip dividend plan, which was announced in June 2020, met with an enthusiastic response from the market. According to the plan, a total of 82,279,281 scrip dividend shares were issued in lieu of HK$545.5 million in cash. This strengthened the Group's capital base. The Lin family and Mr. Lin Zhong have taken up 45,248,366 scrip dividend shares. This increased the controlling shareholders' equity interests in CIFI to 54.32% and indicated that the major shareholders are confident about the Company's future business development.

On 8 June, CIFI published a stand-alone ESG report for the first time. This shows that CIFI has adopted in advance the comprehensive disclosure requirements of the ESG reporting guideline issued by the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and has marked the Group's significant improvement on the level and richness of the disclosure of its information. The ESG report covers five key aspects, namely green buildings, construction with quality, compliance and integrity, staff welfare and philanthropy. CIFI has fulfilled its corporate responsibility in those five key aspects and is committed to long-term, sustainable development.

On 14 June, CIFI successfully issued its first green bonds in Hong Kong to the amount of US$300 million, at a coupon rate of 5.95% and with a tenor of 5.25 years. The green bonds met with strong demand from international investors, attracting more than US$2.4 billion worth orders in peak time, or over 8 times the size of the issue. Of the investors, 67% were from Asia and 33% from Europe. CIFI plans to use the proceeds to refinance its existing debts and the eligible green projects under its Green Finance Framework.

CIFI has won multiple awards for the fourth consecutive year in the "All-Asia Executive Team Rankings" organized by Institutional Investor, an international financial magazine in 2020. CIFI also has been rated as one of the "Honored Companies" in Asia. CIFI's rankings in the category of property sector includes:

"Best IR Team in Asia" 1st Place

"Best CEO in Asia" Mr. LIN Feng 3rd Place

"Best CFO in Asia" Mr. YANG Xin 3rd Place

"Best IR Program in Asia" 3rd Place

"Best ESG in Asia" 3rd Place





In addition, Ever Sunshine Lifestyle Services Group Limited ("CIFI Ever Sunshine"), which is a subsidiary of CIFI, has also made it to the "All-Asia Executive Team Rankings" for the first time since its listing and has won multiple awards. This has shown the industry's recognition of CIFI Ever Sunshine.

On August 2, CIFI Ever Sunshine is pleased to announce that due to the increase in the construction area of ​​properties under management and the income from community value-added services, and the inclusion of the financial performance of Qingdao Yayuan Property Management Co. Ltd., it recorded year-on-year growth of more than 80% in its unaudited consolidated net profit and year-on-year growth of more than 60% in unaudited profit attributable to its owners for the six months ended June 30, 2020, as compared to same period in 2019.



