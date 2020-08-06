Media OutReach

CIFI's contracted sales grew by 51% year on year to RMB 21.99 billion in July 2020

HONG KONG, CHINA - Media OutReach - 6 August 2020 - In July 2020, the Group achieved contracted sales of RMB21.99 billion, representing a year-on-year increase of approximately 51% (compared to July 2019). GFA sold under contracts amounted to approximately 1,531,900 sq.m. Contracted ASP was approximately RMB 14,400 / sq.m. in July 2020.

 

From January to July 2020, the Group achieved contracted sales of RMB 102.72 billion. GFA sold under contracts amounted to approximately 6,427,800 sq.m. Contracted ASP was approximately RMB 16,000 / sq.m. from January to July 2020.

 

Land Acquisition

In July 2020, the Group completed the following land acquisitions:

City

Project

Group's  Equity Interest

Intended Primary Use

Site Area

(sq.m.)

Total Planned GFA

(Excluding Carpark) (sq.m.)

Group's Attributable Consideration

(RMB)

Average 

Land Cost

(Excluding Carpark) 

(RMB/

sq.m.)

Guiyang

Qinglong Avenue Project in Baiyun District

100%

Residential

77,700

  199,800

633,540,000

3,171

Kunming

Yanjia Shan Project in Panlong District

100%

Residential/

Commercial

151,700

  515,300

3,211,760,000

6,232

Kunming

KCJ2020-23 Project in Chenggong District

100%

Residential

46,700

  116,800

553,980,000

4,744

Nanjing

G30 Fenghui Road Project in Yuhuatai District

40%

Residential/

Commercial

47,300

  118,200

544,000,000

11,504

Nanjing

Phase II of G37 Fenghui Road Project in Yuhuatai District

40%

Residential/

Commercial

45,600

  109,900

504,000,000

11,463

Suzhou

Sports Park Gongyao Road Project in Industrial Park

40%

Residential

73,900

  133,000

1,607,790,000

30,228

Nanning

Hehe Road Project in Yongning District

33%

Residential

52,800

  158,300

349,270,000

6,685

Hangzhou

Chaoyang Metro Station Project in Xiaoshan District

33%

Residential

105,900

285,800

1,640,210,000

17,388


Company News

CIFI's scrip dividend plan, which was announced in June 2020, met with an enthusiastic response from the market. According to the plan, a total of 82,279,281 scrip dividend shares were issued in lieu of HK$545.5 million in cash. This strengthened the Group's capital base. The Lin family and Mr. Lin Zhong have taken up 45,248,366 scrip dividend shares. This increased the controlling shareholders' equity interests in CIFI to 54.32% and indicated that the major shareholders are confident about the Company's future business development.

 

On 8 June, CIFI published a stand-alone ESG report for the first time. This shows that CIFI has adopted in advance the comprehensive disclosure requirements of the ESG reporting guideline issued by the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and has marked the Group's significant improvement on the level and richness of the disclosure of its information. The ESG report covers five key aspects, namely green buildings, construction with quality, compliance and integrity, staff welfare and philanthropy. CIFI has fulfilled its corporate responsibility in those five key aspects and is committed to long-term, sustainable development.

 

On 14 June, CIFI successfully issued its first green bonds in Hong Kong to the amount of US$300 million, at a coupon rate of 5.95% and with a tenor of 5.25 years. The green bonds met with strong demand from international investors, attracting more than US$2.4 billion worth orders in peak time, or over 8 times the size of the issue. Of the investors, 67% were from Asia and 33% from Europe. CIFI plans to use the proceeds to refinance its existing debts and the eligible green projects under its Green Finance Framework.

 

CIFI has won multiple awards for the fourth consecutive year in the "All-Asia Executive Team Rankings" organized by Institutional Investor, an international financial magazine in 2020. CIFI also has been rated as one of the "Honored Companies" in Asia. CIFI's rankings in the category of property sector includes:

  • "Best IR Team in Asia"                                      1st Place
  • "Best CEO in Asia" Mr. LIN Feng                     3rd Place
  • "Best CFO in Asia" Mr. YANG Xin                    3rd Place
  • "Best IR Program in Asia"                                3rd Place
  • "Best ESG in Asia"                                            3rd Place


In addition, Ever Sunshine Lifestyle Services Group Limited ("CIFI Ever Sunshine"), which is a subsidiary of CIFI, has also made it to the "All-Asia Executive Team Rankings" for the first time since its listing and has won multiple awards. This has shown the industry's recognition of CIFI Ever Sunshine.

 

On August 2, CIFI Ever Sunshine is pleased to announce that due to the increase in the construction area of ​​properties under management and the income from community value-added services, and the inclusion of the financial performance of Qingdao Yayuan Property Management Co. Ltd., it recorded year-on-year growth of more than 80% in its unaudited consolidated net profit and year-on-year growth of more than 60% in unaudited profit attributable to its owners for the six months ended June 30, 2020, as compared to same period in 2019.


