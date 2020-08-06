Etiqa pledges to support healthcare personnel in Singapore with free COVID-19 benefit including personal accident cover

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 6 August 2020 - Local insurer Etiqa announced its support for healthcare personnel in Singapore amid Phase Two of the city state's reopening. All staff working in the local

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 6 August 2020 - Local insurer Etiqa announced its support for healthcare personnel in Singapore amid Phase Two of the city state's reopening. All staff working in the local healthcare sector are eligible for a complimentary 3-month Special COVID-19 Benefit of up to S$52,000 in case of diagnosis of COVID-19 and Personal Accident cover.

With more activities resumed in Phase Two, Singapore faces the risk of a second COVID-19 wave. This support initiative is launched timely to acknowledge the continued efforts of healthcare personnel, and reaffirms Etiqa's commitment to stand united in the nation's fight against coronavirus.

"Healthcare staff and support workers face a higher risk as they stay at the forefront to help others at the height of the coronavirus pandemic. With this Special COVID-19 Benefit with Personal Accident cover, we hope to reduce any anxiety or mental stress that our healthcare personnel or their families may feel as our nation continues in our fight against the coronavirus," said Yip Kim Chee, interim CEO of Etiqa Insurance Singapore.

Mr Yip added, "This is Etiqa's way of showing gratitude and support to our healthcare personnel in a tangible way."

Besides the Financial Assistance Benefit, the complimentary Personal Accident cover offers S$50,000 in case of accidental death and permanent disability, and a cash payout of S$100 per day of hospitalisation, up to 10 days in Singapore.

Interested healthcare personnel can easily apply for the Special COVID-19 Benefit with Personal Accident cover at Etiqa's website or via the Lions of Healthcare initiative. For more information, please visit https://bit.ly/3ftmx2R

About Etiqa Insurance Pte. Ltd. (Etiqa Singapore)

Protecting customers since 1961, Etiqa is a licensed life and general insurance company registered in the Republic of Singapore. We are regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and governed by the Insurance Act.







Etiqa is owned by Maybank Ageas Holdings Berhad, a joint venture company that combines local market knowledge with international insurance expertise. The company is 69% owned by Maybank, the fourth largest banking group in Southeast Asia, and 31% by Ageas, an international insurance group with footprints across 16 countries and a heritage that spans over 190 years.

With a comprehensive suite of protection, savings, retirement and legacy planning solutions, we are committed to helping our customers plan for a better future. Rated 'A' by Fitch in April 2020 for our financial strength and stable outlook, we humanise insurance by placing people over policies.