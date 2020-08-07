Vingroup Meets FIDO2 Standard for The Second Time for Its Strong Authentication Server

HANOI, VIETNAM - Media OutReach - Aug 06, 2020 - On August 06, 2020, VinCSS Cyber Security Services Co., Ltd. (a member of Vingroup) declared that it achieved FIDO2 Certification from the Fast Identity Online

HANOI, VIETNAM - Media OutReach - Aug 06, 2020 - On August 06, 2020, VinCSS Cyber Security Services Co., Ltd. (a member of Vingroup) declared that it achieved FIDO2 Certification from the Fast Identity Online Alliance (FIDO Alliance) for its strong authentication server named VinCSS FIDO2 Server. VinCSS FIDO2 Server provides a full-service of strong authentication and transformation, regarding infrastructure and technologies, for enterprises, especially organizations involving in finance -- banking, fintech, e-wallets and super applications.

FIDO2-certified strong authentication server is a prerequisite for FIDO2-certified strong authentication for typical applications of enterprises. Thanks to high customizability and applicability, VinCSS FIDO2 Server will be the top choice for enterprises that desire to deploy internal strong authentication solutions. VinCSS FIDO2 Server will also help enterprises to operate their authentication systems more safely, easily and efficiently, especially in response to data stealing attacks.





VinCSS is the first company in Vietnam to develop FIDO2-certified strong authentication servers. VinCSS FIDO2 Server also opens up a market of full-service strong authentication and transformation, regarding infrastructure and technologies, for enterprises, especially for organizations involving in finance -- banking, fintech, e-wallets and supper applications.





Similarly, at the beginning of 2020, VinCSS Cyber Security Services Co., Ltd., achieved FIDO2 Certification for its VinCSS FIDO2 Authenticator from the Fast Identity Online Alliance (FIDO Alliance). Thanks to this achievement, VinCSS ranks among the world's large technology companies and groups owning FIDO2-certified authenticators such as Google, Apple, Microsoft, Fujitsu, Yubico, Solokey, Kensington, etc.





After successfully launching authenticator and strong authentication server, VinCSS will keep researching and developing SDK with an aim to assist the technology community in developing strong authentication. SDK (Software Development Kit) is a collection of libraries for pre-programmed platform command codes for developers to integrate into their software/applications. If SDK is developed and supplied by VinCSS, platform service suppliers in Vietnam will be able to rapidly access strong authentication technology trend to proactively improve security for their own products and services in the near future.





On the road to strong authentication ecosystem mastering, VinCSS will keep researching and launching FIDO2-certified authentication applications operated on Android and iOS operating system to integrate biometric features into authentication. This solution will bring users higher security level, better experience and various choices at affordable price.





After achieving FIDO2 Certification from the Fast Identity Online Alliance (FIDO Alliance) for the second time, Vingroup ranks among the world's 13 companies owning strong authenticator and authentication service and aims to develop a full-service strong authentication ecosystem. This event not only shows that VinCSS has been comprehensively mastering technologies, towards taking full control of FIDO2-certified strong authentication ecosystem but also proves Vingroup's successful transformation and step-by-step integration into world-class high and complicated technologies.





FIDO2 authentication standard is now the safest user authentication method. FIDO2 aims to remove the necessity of remembering too many passwords for end users, eliminate risks of phishing attacks and account takeover attacks. FIDO2 has been supported by all common web browsers, products and services of large suppliers such as Google, Apple, Microsoft, Facebook, Samsung, Sony, Huawei, etc. FIDO2 has become a global transformation trend with the increasing number of users.



