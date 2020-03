Arcules and Milestone partner to deliver hybrid VMS solution

VSaaS meets on-prem video management

Arcules, leading innovators in integrated video and access control cloud services, have announced the introduction of the Arcules-XProtect Hybrid™ VMS Solution, currently available in North America and Europe. The solution represents a combination of the Arcules Video Surveillance as a Service (VSaaS) integrated with Milestone XProtect Corporate on-premise video management software (VMS). The result is a flexible and feature-rich hybrid video surveillance solution ideal for organisations looking to centralise their dispersed video surveillance operations.

Organisations that require both the flexibility of VSaaS and the functionality of on-premise VMS benefit from the Arcules-XProtect Hybrid VMS Solution with performance built on enterprise-grade infrastructure and security.

Sales and marketing director for Milestone Systems APAC, Jordan Cullis, states: “This solution will appeal to our enterprise-level customers in ANZ who want the features of XProtect, combined with the flexibility and as-a-service benefits of cloud deployments. This particularly applies to industries such as banking and finance, insurance and mining, where companies may have a widely distributed workforce and need consistent security and monitoring across regions and geographical locations.”

With the Arcules-XProtect Hybrid VMS Solution, Milestone XProtect customers can deploy remote sites quickly, with minimal IT resources and downtime, while still benefiting from the strong capabilities of XProtect on-premise VMS. Additionally, Arcules’ intuitive platform provides sites and cameras connected to Arcules VSaaS an underlying cloud infrastructure with features such as compatibility between sites, low video latency, data encryption, redundancy, streamlined maintenance with automatic updates, and easy onboarding.

“Milestone resellers and end customers are planning their deployments to take advantage of the many benefits of cloud computing.

This integration gives Milestone XProtect Corporate customers a new hybrid cloud computing deployment option,” said Bjørn Skou Eilertsen, CTO of Milestone Systems. “The typical Milestone XProtect Corporate user has many branch offices of different sizes and locations. Enabling this hybrid deployment option can allow them to simplify large scale deployments. After the Arcules system is Interconnected the user can utilise these Arcules connected cameras with the advanced XProtect Corporate product capabilities.”

The Arcules-XProtect Hybrid VMS Solution uses Milestone Interconnect™ technology to combine the hyper-scalability and licensing flexibility of Arcules cloud service with the feature-rich video management functions of XProtect Corporate. The combination of these advanced technologies provides uniform access to live video, recordings and alarms across cameras physically connected on-premise and virtually connected via the Arcules cloud, through XProtect Smart Client, XProtect Smart Wall, and the web and mobile clients.

Organisations with distributed locations such as healthcare, retail, corporate campuses and education, and utility environments all benefit from high-performance cloud services to provide real-time insight in the event of an incident in remote areas. The Arcules-XProtect Hybrid VMS Solution also adds value to monitoring stations and law enforcement organisations that use XProtect Corporate as their VMS platform. Such organisations can now access cameras and customers subscribed to the Arcules cloud service directly from their on-premise XProtect system.

“The Arcules-XProtect Hybrid VMS Solution is an ideal solution for businesses looking to expand their surveillance operation across geographically dispersed locations,” said Arcules CEO Andreas Pettersson. “These businesses can enjoy the strong capabilities of on-premise VMS while reducing their capital investment. The solution also enables organisations to better manage their operational costs as a result of flexible pricing schemes and minimal hardware requirements.”

The Arcules-XProtect Hybrid VMS Solution regional availability outside of North America and Europe is based on market demand conditioned by datacenter availability and/or the possibility of utilising data centres in other regions.