Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on the Global Retail Industry: Immediate and near Future

With COVID-19 news now occupying the front page of every print and digital media publication, this notorious threat needs no introduction and it is all set to give the world economy a big jolt at the very beginning of this decade.

This outbreak started from a wet market at Wuhan in China and has spread like wildfire across the world. There is a lockdown in several countries to curb the spread of this virus and employees everywhere are asked to work from home with complete travel bans and public transport coming to a halt.

Going by the World Health Organization statistics, it took 67 days to reach 100,000 cases of Covid-19, just 12 days for that figure to double, and another 4 days to reach 300,000. Such is the exponential rate of spread of this disease.

Understandably, retail businesses around the world are taking a serious beating going through this pandemic. Stores are getting shut, supply chains have almost come to a standstill except for the essential goods and services, and industrial production has been disrupted.

It is natural to question how COVID-19 will affect the global economy or any particular industry of concern. In this article, we will briefly assess some of the key impacts of Covid-19 pandemic on the global retail industry.

Stores are getting shut: Footfall in retail was always desirable but suddenly it has turned to be something to be avoided at any cost. Social distancing is the need of the hour.

In compliance with the necessary and applicable lockdown restrictions, most retailers across the globe had to shut their stores after this virus began to unleash itself affecting myriad lives and hardly sparing any country.

In response to this unprecedented pandemic situation, various renowned brands have decided to keep their stores shut for now. Levi Strauss & Co. announced that it will temporarily close its owned and operated stores in the U.S.

and Canada while keeping the pay of its store employees intact during this closure. Another veteran brand - Nike has also followed a similar suit.

(Image source: Belvoir Eagle)

Production shortage and supply chain doldrums: The Coronavirus pandemic is going to be the biggest challenge this generation of the retail industry has witnessed in its lifetime. Amidst a global lockdown, keeping the international and domestic supply chains running for the essential products has become an uphill task for the governments around the world.

With the necessary lockdown restrictions, distribution networks and logistics has come to a standstill affecting the supply of raw materials to the factories and industries and that of finished goods to the market. This is not just in the countries that are worst-affected by this pandemic but also in every country where preventive lockdowns have been implemented.

Because of this impact on the supply chain, production levels may come down in the next couple of months. Companies with sufficient supplies and inventory might be able to serve the market if the lockdown restrictions are eased for the essential products and supplies in a planned and systematic manner given the seriousness of this global crisis.

(Image source: Bloomberg)

A surge in the demand for hygiene products: One of the immediate fallouts of Covid-19 pandemic is that most people around the world are panic-buying hygiene products. There has been a great upsurge in the retail demand for medicines, gloves, face masks, hand sanitizers etc.

fearing future stock outages which has already happened. The volume of demand has surpassed the supply of these products.

Authorities in many countries had to interfere to ensure smooth production and supply of these products.

Once this pandemic subsides and the situation starts moving towards normalcy, the demand for hygiene products is likely to remain high because of sustained cautiousness and increased hygiene awareness.

Slowdown in food services: Food services sector has already taken a bad hit around the world because of this pandemic. Restaurants, cafes, pubs, hotels, fast-food joints, caterers, coffee shops, etc.

have their shutters down for weeks now. With restaurants shut combined with other lockdown restrictions, the situation of food delivery aggregators is as grim.

However, with a bit of adaptation subject to regulatory compliances, things could be slightly better. For instance, Swiggy, a food aggregator platform in India has started delivering groceries and other essential items to selected regions in the country.

Consumer Durables may see a rise: After this lockdown is over with restrictions removed, the consumer durables sector may witness a rise in demand across various product categories. We attribute this to increased general awareness amongst consumers regarding the importance of various essentials like television, washing machines, microwave ovens, refrigerators, etc.

especially in times of crises.

Even though businesses in this sector are currently shut and many may struggle to keep their businesses afloat but going forward, the consumer durable sector will experience a surge in demand strongly backed by sensible buying.

Source: Economic Times

Conclusion

By now it is apparent that the effect of COVID-19 on the global economy is likely to be worse than that of 2008. The B2C sector has already taken a severe hit at both retail and eCommerce.

With the global economy, the retail industry too will take some time to recover. In this recovery phase, the role of eCommerce consulting is likely to witness more importance with some anticipated growth in retail eCommerce business driven by digital retail.

Far worse than COVID-19’s economic impact is the loss of human lives it has resulted in. We strongly believe that with all the world leaders and countries working as one team with one mission, we will get over this difficult phase.

For now, we need to have some faith and patience and take all the precautionary measures to stop this contagious virus from spreading further. With scientific, planned, and organized efforts at domestic and international levels, we hope that COVID-19 will end soon.