How SEO can give 10X Growth to your B2B eCommerce

SEO is a powerful technique which remains underutilized by many and over-utilized by most of who are already using it. Reputed B2C eCommerce companies and marketplaces have mastered the art of SEO.

However, B2B eCommerce SEO has a lot of vacant spaces to cover. This has also prompted many businesses to outsource SEO services to competent SEO outsourcing companies.

Why not social media for B2B eCommerce? Social media is consumed more by individuals than by businesses. Businesses rather use social media as a tool for digital marketing.

So when it comes to target audiences, with massive consumers and consumption social media forms an ideal advertising platform for B2C eCommerce businesses. For B2B eCommerce businesses, social media may not be as effective as it for its B2C counterpart.

Search engines also have a massive user base. But individuals do not spend much time here.

They search, get the results, or go to the relevant websites.

However, business entities looking for different business solutions and services like hiring, consulting, suppliers, logistics, etc. spend more time with search engines because their needs are more detailed and go beyond informative requirements.

This makes search engines a more relevant platform of digital marketing for B2B eCommerce businesses.

Drawing from the aforesaid point B2B solutions are carefully examined by companies. Prospective clients will spend more time on the website of the solution/services provider.

But to even get there, a business website needs to be visible first. Clients may not type a URL directly and are most likely to be redirected from the SERPs.

Thus, having a well SEO-aligned website and content is a must. If prospective clients do not even get to see the name of the company in the search results, the question of visiting the website and further consideration do not even arise.

One big advantage with Digital Marketing for B2B is that B2B keywords are less competitive than B2C keywords. This makes it easier for B2B eCommerce businesses to make use of contextual keywords based on their products and services for better SEO performance.

Improved SEO performance gives way to improved visibility and possibly more leads and more business.

Smartphones have also changed how people interact with search engines. Instead of typing, voice searches and camera-based searches are increasingly becoming popular.

This has made online searching easier for business users. Content with images, long-tail keywords or even product descriptions uploaded on business websites can come up in the SERPs (search engine result pages) to the relevance of business queries.

If such content are properly aligned with the prevalent SEO principles, it can help B2B eCommerce businesses to reach out to their target audiences more effectively.

Websites offer certain inherent benefits when combined with SEO. With SEO, B2B eCommerce businesses get a wider scope to attract business users with its blogs, articles, vlogs, title tags, meta descriptions, image titles, etc.

coded and uploaded on its website.

Business is a 24×7 occupation. A potential client might be looking for a business solution or service even at 12 in the midnight.

The SEO-aligned content on a business website shall continue to be visible in the SERPs even during the non-business hours. This ensures that business opportunities are not missed or at least do not go unconsidered.

A good piece of SEO-aligned content never gets old. While the tastes and preferences of individual customers are subject to frequent changes, business requirements remain more stable.

If a good piece of SEO-aligned content is live, it will continue to have good SEO visibility even after years provided there has not been any drastic change in the industry.

Blogs are good for SEO performance. Without content, it can get increasingly difficult for a business website to drive traffic.

Blogs are an effective medium to keep a website lively. Good SEO-aligned blogs on a website carry a higher likelihood of attracting web traffic from SERPs.

More traffic need not necessarily mean relevant traffic. The quality of the blogs plays an important role here.

SEO can bring in traffic but it is the relevant traffic that would matter. So, for a B2B eCommerce company, it has to be a combination of high-quality blogs combined with the prevalent SEO principles that drive more relevant traffic to its website.

More relevant traffic gives a company better control over how they deal with the rest of the process.



