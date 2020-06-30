Our Business Intelligence Consulting Services help you in taking a critical business decision backed by key insights which help you to derive better results
Our BI Consulting Services help decision-makers with the most critical insights of their domain which are inferred from the data analyzed by our business intelligence solutions. These insights help them to check for business alignments before making a decision, monitor key parameters and make a decision more confidently to ensure a healthy progression.
Our BI Consulting services portfolio
Enterprise Data Warehousing(EDW)
Build, fast, economical and fully managed enterprise data warehouse for all modern, self-service and advanced analytics use cases.
Data Visualization, Analytics and Self-service BI with Self-service Business Intelligence.
Data Visualization and analytics
Data Integration (ETL) & DWH
Data Modernization
Effortlessly modernize your existing data platforms for better ROI by streamlining with new concepts and best practices known.
Cloud Migration & Transformation
Big Data & Advanced Analytics
Data Science
Data Management
Define and manage your most essential data to provide a point of reference along with identification, linking, and synchronization of information across disparate data sources.
Data Governance
Enterprise Data Merge or Split
Data Quality
Master Data Management (MDM)
Power BI
Experience your data anywhere with our tailor-made solutions
Building live & Rich Dashboards
Interactive Data visualizations
Creating stunning interactive reports
Consistent analysis across your organization.
Database administration(DBA)
Monitor, manage and optimize your databases
Data security & Compliance
Performance management
Disaster Recovery
24×7 support
