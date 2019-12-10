How to Add and view stores in the Magento store locator?

Magento 2 Store Locator extension allows customers to find your nearest business store, warehouses, and offices on the interactive Google map. its allow adding multiple store location for the same company.

Purpletree Store Locator for Magento 2 allows adding the address, websites that have businesses with multiple store locations. the customer finds store locations of the business within proximity of address within a selected region.

Types of businesses that often have this feature include stores and other businesses that can be found in multiple metropolitan areas. Magento store locator extension allows you to add a special area to your Magento site where you can list your physical stores with additional information such as contact info, website, tags, images, the working hours schedule.

Stores can be browsed on Google map. It is a very powerful feature for the customer because the customer can view many stores for that area.

Magento store locator allows the customer to find stores and business locations. It is often used in conjunction with mapping direction software on brick and click corporate websites to help customers locate a physical business location.

Customers can show the store how many stores are in their area.

The store locator plugin also provides important information about each location, including its address, phone number, services provided, and sometimes directions to the location.

Admin can add stores from the admin panel just login to the admin panel and go to STORE LOCATOR -> Manage Stores.

Admin will have to click on “Add New Store” to add a new store. After that fill all required fields carefully.

As ever, Admin will save store locator detail. Admin can edit and delete the store with this.

Now the customer can view the store in the “list of Stores”.

Now the customer will have to click on the “Store locator” link. After that, the customer will view the following store list page.

Customers will have to select a store as you wish. The customer can view the store location on the map where he wants to visit.

For view store detail, the Customer should have to click on the “Go to Detail” button.

As ever, Customer click on go to detail button. The customer can view the following store detail page and after that, he can view store detail and store location on the map.

Admin can add multiple stores from here by selecting Add new store button. And can change store information from the edit button in front of each store.

To delete the store just click on the delete button in front of each store or you can delete multiple stores just by click on the checkbox and then select Delete action from the dropdown.

