13 Free & Paid File Sharing Sites to Watch in 2020 like Dropbox, Google Drive, One Drive

Looking for best file sharing software for business (free vs paid). Hence you're on the right platform, Find the highest rated File Sharing software pricing, reviews, free demos, trials, and more.

The article was initially published on Troop Messenger

I am sure you receive a ‘storage full’ warning once in a while unless your device is equipped with a cloud file-sharing system.

Receiving these storage warnings can be frustrating, especially when you’ve important files that you cannot risk losing.

That’s where File Sharing Sites come into the picture. With these storage systems, you can transfer large-sized files conveniently, simplify server upkeep, and easily collaborate on-the-go.

Cloud File sharing, apart from individual users, has also become a key function in Enterprise use, which explains why:

39% of cloud business data is used for file-sharing purposes.

34% of uploaded data have sensitive and confidential information that includes personally identifiable information.

An average company shares documents and files with over 800 different online domains.

With File Sharing Software, users can have controlled and centralized visibility of files at different stages of the data lifecycle, which helps with finding, protecting, editing, sharing, and managing sensitive data at any point in time.

Pros of File Sharing

Transfer small & large files over a secure network connection.

Easily collaborate with multiple people across the globe.

No need to maintain a central online file server



Cons of File Sharing

Bandwidth requirement is often costly.

Hard to trace revisions once the file has been shared publicly.

Higher risk of acquiring malware or ransomware from a remote file

Types of File Sharing:

File transfer protocol programs (FTP):

Example: Cyberduck, Mozilla Firefox

Peer-to-peer networks:

Example: Skype, Slack, Troop Messenger

Removable storage media

Example: Memory sticks, memory cards, optical discs, and removable hard disks

Online file-sharing services

Example: Box, OneDrive, Google Drive, Dropbox, iCloud Drive, Tresorit

How to Select Your Platform:

Choosing an appropriate File sharing Platform is all about understanding the storage, sharing, and synchronization needs of your enterprise.

You’d need a thorough understanding of all the key features, pros, and cons of each file-sharing software to make a final selection.

Box was literally the first-ever cloud-based media storage service and file-sharing sites to grab the attention.

Box allowed it’s users to centralize all their data. It also offered easy collaboration on documents shared.

It is now known as secure content management and business collaboration tool.

2. DropBox

DropBox offers a lot more than secure file storage. Dropbox, as a file-sharing website, has established its identity as a state-of-the-art workspace where teams, content, and tools come together to collaborate.

3. Google Drive

Google Drive’s Enterprise Plan offers a simple and secure way for businesses and teams to work together and collaborate over a project in the cloud.

Drive was unarguably the first companies that brought together document collaboration and cloud. It’s Google Docs Suite made it a huge success.

This file-sharing program boosts collaboration with features that allow users to request approval, track revisions, and assign tasks.

4. Apple iCloud Drive

iCloud drive has been called as apple’s version of Dropbox. iCloud Drive is primarily cloud-based, which makes sharing of data overdrive very easy. It also allows users to sync different type of content between devices.

5. Egnyte

Egnyte is also a file-sharing site that offers data governance and reduces the risk of a data breach. As content’s value increases, the potential threat to breaches increase too.



MediaFire makes storage and file sharing simpler than ever. It’s clean UI and easy navigation makes it one of the most widely used file sharing applications.

With OneDrive, you can save your files, photos, videos, and documents, and get them from any device, at anytime, from anywhere.



Users can share files, photos, folders via email, Facebook, or iMessage and text. You can also create polished content, present with clarity, and collaborate with team members in real-time, by using Office365 with OneDrive. It is one of the best free file sharing sites.

Some File Sharing FAQs

