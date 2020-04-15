Why Clone Airbnb?

The property rental business to start like Airbnb is a must for Entrepreneurs. Airbnb hits a lot of people around the world. They set a good recurring business in rentals. Airbnb includes property rentals, car rental, boat rentals, parking rentals, space rentals.

Merits to use Airbnb Clone

Cost-Effectiveness

Airbnb Clone developing from scratch will be a higher amount to develop it. By using the clone script developing like an Airbnb will reduce the cost. The latest technologies are included in developing the Airbnb Clone. Clone script companies are available with the best offers for Airbnb Clone. Contact them to get features included and about the cost of creating and the support offered by them.

Success Probability

The probability of getting success to create a clone app is a higher rate compared to create it from scratch. The best business and good design with great marketing strategies the rental business will get its success.

Develop Easily

The Airbnb clone like App is easy to create and develop.

The Airbnb clone business companies can develop an app within 10days based on the features requirement. To launch a business like Airbnb clone scripts offering company is the best to start your business quickly.

Customizable and Scalable

The Airbnb clone app can be customized based on the requirements of the client. The features can be included or excluded and able to manage all processes in the applications.

Why Choose Trioangle?

Trioangle Offers the best Airbnb Clone Script and in the search engine page results, it is first ranking.

Trioangle provided features like

Free Server Installation: The Script will be installed to your server automatically at free of cost.

Free App Submission: We submit the apps in the playstore and app store free of cost.

On-time Support: We provide you on-time support regarding the applications.

100% Source Code: The full source code will be given to you and can do the alteration for your customers.

Free Technical Support: Technical Support is given once the purchase is completed based on your plan.

Free White Labeling: Free white labeling is given can change your brand names and logo as per your wish.

Airbnb Clone Other Scripts?

Airbnb Clone Offers different Clone Scripts to improve the business

Airbnb Car Rental Script

Airbnb Boat Rental Script

Airbnb Space Rental Script

Airbnb Hotel Booking Script

Airbnb Parking Booking Script

Features Included in Airbnb Clone

Multiple Login/Sign Up: Users can log in/Sign up makent account easily using Facebook, Gmail.

Apple Login: Apple login is the new updated feature for User to Signup/Login instantly using Apple ID.

iCalendar: iCalendar is for users to view the pricing and availability of cars for booking.

User Dashboard: A user experience dashboard to book the car easily by adding the filters.

Admin Panel: Admin Dashboard is created to manage all the activities and has the right to add or remove the users.

Multiple Payment Gateway: Users can book and pay for the car using the multiple payment gateways using Paypal and Stripe.

Multiple Languages and Currencies: Makent Cars included with 20+ languages and 31+ currencies to the user for convenience purposes.

iOS 13 Support: Makent Cars supports iOS 13 for iPhone users to use the app for better performance.

Host an Experience - User can host an experience on their locality to increase the profit and to improve the profile ratings.

In-app messaging - User can use this feature for having any clarification in the booking and payment process, it will give a solution to the customers

Real-Time Notifications - Real-time notification will pop up when admin provides offers or discounts. If the booking is not processed completely notification will inform us to finish.

Mobile-Friendly - Airbnb is mobile-friendly, most of the users book through mobile. It is properly designed to view on mobile devices.

Ratings and Reviews - Users can rate and review the host about the experience, amenities provided. It is the customer feedback where other users can view the host.