Latest User Interface (UI) trends to increase your E-commerce revenue

Global e-commerce revenue is expected to continue its exponential growth and e-commerce expected to reach over $4.2 billion in 2020. Setting themselves apart from the competition is the biggest challenge for online retailers now.

Retailers are finding new way to differentiate themselves from others to create unforgettable shopping experience. Studies have proved that the User Interface (UI) design and user experience (UX) become the indistinguishable part of business strategies to increase engagement, loyalty and purchases.

Simplicity, speed, visual appeals and intuitive navigation become the prime focus in User Interface(UI) design to differentiate them from others.

Artificial intelligence (AI)

AI and ML can be used to extract catalog data, analyze it with user behavior and help to get actionable marketing, product and cataloging to improve customer experiences, reduce bounce rate, drive conversions and achieve cost reduction. All this helps to create one-of-a-kind retail experiences for website visitors.

Approximately 86% of Retailers will invest in AI and Machine Learning this year.

AI is therefore become prime focus for whole of the e-commerce segment.

Chatbots

The prime focus of easy and interactive shopping experience on e-commerce websites can get a boost by using chatbots. Irrespective of location or time zone it opens a line of communication to remain in contact with visitors.

Reducing the bounce rates through customer follow-up, pricing availability and other specific inputs can provide actionable insights for improving e-commerce platforms to close more sales. Up-selling and cross-selling is additional opportunity for increasing revenue.

Ensure an interactive personalized experience for your customer through chatbots.

Augmented reality

With advances in AR for mobile applications customers to visualize products in real time, from the comfort of their own homes. Online buyers can upload their photos to find how clothing item would fit to them and same is also applicable for their living room furniture where there living room photos can help to find suitability of furniture.

Augmented reality can help online retailers significantly reduce returns by providing an engaging 'try-before-you-buy' digital experience. Innovative AR solutions allow. All this has reduced if not eliminated the necessity to visit retail stores.

Studies has shown that nearly 50% of shoppers would prefer to buy from a retailer that provides AR experiences.

Colorful Sites

Current trends are to keep blacks, grays, and whites being the predominant colors in user interfaces to avoid distractions. However online retailers are now using color to their advantage, adding splashes of bright, bold colors to stand out from their competitors.

Color psychology has become important thus. Customers need no more than 90 seconds to make a snap judgment and 90% of this judgment is based on color alone.

