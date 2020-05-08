What is Odoo?

Odoo is a full suite of business application suitable for both small, medium and large enterprises. These days, Odoo shows a rocket growth in ERP Market.
Odoo:
- Odoo is a Full suite of business applications.
- It's available in different editions depending on what's right for you
- It can be used for a LOT of different industries.
- You can use as much or as little of Odoo as you want.
Odoo Apps
- Websites: Odoo Website builder includes Website Builder, Blogs, eCommerce, Forums and Slides.
- Sales: CRM, Sales, POS and Subscriptions included.
- Operations: Inventory, Purchase, Project and Timesheet
- Manufacturing: MRP, PLM, Maintenance and Quality
- Finance: Invoicing, Accounting and Expense
- Human Resources: Employee, Recruitment, Fleet, Leaves and Appraisal
- Marketing: Communication, Email Marketing, Events, Survey and Live Chat
- Extra Integration: DHL, UPS, USPS, FedEx
Mission of Odoo
"Our mission is to help organizations grow. We want to unlease company's potential by empowering users with tools they love" - Fabian Pinckaers ( CEO & Founder, Odoo)
Who is Odoo
- Business Advisers
- Functional Consultants - the Odoo Implementation team
- Developers
- Technical Support
- Also a vast network of Odoo Partners
Different Versions of Odoo
- Odoo Community: Great for Developers, Open-source, though not supported
- Odoo Enterprise (Online): The full version of the platform. Supported, Implemented & Maintained by Odoo. Can be paid for month-to-month
- Odoo Enterprise (Self-Host): The full version of the platform. Primaily supported by Odoo Patners, Paid for Annually
- Odoo.SH: A dedicated cloud platform. Full source code access and supported by Odoo. Great for integrating with outside software.
Odoo Implementation
Category: Enterprise Resource Planning Solutions Company about: Get flawless Odoo ERP implementation services from the leading partner of Odoo. We assure high-quality service and 100% satisfaction for all our Odoo clients. Contact for Odoo Implementation Services
