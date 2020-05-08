Blog Business Software

What is Odoo?

Odoo is a full suite of business application suitable for both small, medium and large enterprises. These days, Odoo shows a rocket growth in ERP Market.

Odoo:

  • Odoo is a Full suite of business applications.
  • It's available in different editions depending on what's right for you
  • It can be used for a LOT of different industries.
  • You can use as much  or as little of Odoo as you want.

Odoo Apps

  1. Websites: Odoo Website builder includes Website Builder, Blogs, eCommerce, Forums and Slides.
  2. Sales: CRM, Sales, POS and Subscriptions included.
  3. Operations: Inventory, Purchase, Project and Timesheet
  4. Manufacturing: MRP, PLM, Maintenance and Quality
  5. Finance: Invoicing, Accounting and Expense
  6. Human Resources: Employee, Recruitment, Fleet, Leaves and Appraisal
  7. Marketing: Communication, Email Marketing, Events, Survey and Live Chat
  8. Extra Integration: DHL, UPS, USPS, FedEx

Mission of Odoo

"Our mission is to help organizations grow. We want to unlease company's potential by empowering users with tools they love" - Fabian Pinckaers ( CEO & Founder, Odoo)

Who is Odoo

  • Business Advisers
  • Functional Consultants - the Odoo Implementation team
  • Developers
  • Technical Support
  • Also a vast network of Odoo Partners

Different Versions of Odoo

  1.  Odoo Community: Great for Developers, Open-source, though not supported
  2.  Odoo Enterprise (Online): The full version of the platform. Supported, Implemented & Maintained by Odoo. Can be paid for month-to-month
  3.  Odoo Enterprise (Self-Host): The full version of the platform. Primaily supported by Odoo Patners, Paid for Annually 
  4.  Odoo.SH: A dedicated cloud platform. Full source code access and supported by Odoo. Great for integrating with outside software. 
