What is Odoo?

Odoo is a full suite of business application suitable for both small, medium and large enterprises. These days, Odoo shows a rocket growth in ERP Market.

Odoo:

Odoo is a Full suite of business applications.

It's available in different editions depending on what's right for you

It can be used for a LOT of different industries.

You can use as much or as little of Odoo as you want.

Odoo Apps

Websites: Odoo Website builder includes Website Builder, Blogs, eCommerce, Forums and Slides. Sales: CRM, Sales, POS and Subscriptions included. Operations: Inventory, Purchase, Project and Timesheet Manufacturing: MRP, PLM, Maintenance and Quality Finance: Invoicing, Accounting and Expense Human Resources: Employee, Recruitment, Fleet, Leaves and Appraisal Marketing: Communication, Email Marketing, Events, Survey and Live Chat Extra Integration: DHL, UPS, USPS, FedEx

Mission of Odoo

"Our mission is to help organizations grow. We want to unlease company's potential by empowering users with tools they love" - Fabian Pinckaers ( CEO & Founder, Odoo)

Who is Odoo

Business Advisers

Functional Consultants - the Odoo Implementation team

Developers

Technical Support

Also a vast network of Odoo Partners

Different Versions of Odoo

Odoo Community: Great for Developers, Open-source, though not supported Odoo Enterprise (Online): The full version of the platform. Supported, Implemented & Maintained by Odoo. Can be paid for month-to-month Odoo Enterprise (Self-Host): The full version of the platform. Primaily supported by Odoo Patners, Paid for Annually Odoo.SH: A dedicated cloud platform. Full source code access and supported by Odoo. Great for integrating with outside software.

News From Odoo Implementation

Category: Enterprise Resource Planning Solutions Company about: Get flawless Odoo ERP implementation services from the leading partner of Odoo. We assure high-quality service and 100% satisfaction for all our Odoo clients. Contact for Odoo Implementation Services