The Best Letgo Clone Script With 50% Offer !!!!

Old myths of buying and selling products have totally changed due to the emergence of the eCommerce business concept. Even older products with a better condition can be sold with the advent of technology, namely classified business. It's possible for the business owner to earn more by promoting the products to the right consumers through ads.

Business On Classifieds!!

Seems to be an old pattern, but it is a long-lived scoopful pattern. We all know, current COVID-19 times has pushed us into the economic crisis. In such a situation, it is better to opt for getting rental products or second hand products instead of buying a fresh one. Other than essentials, products like electronics, automobiles and much more used products are sold for bucks, that is used by many instead of converting it as waste.

Buyer and seller should be connective to form a classified chain. That’s what Letgo and many more classified sites does on the digital platform based on the market needs. Online classified business has a greater market at current times. Budding entrepreneurs wish to launch a venture in an online classified industry.

PassUp – The Best Letgo Clone Script

PassUp is the letgo clone product . It resembles the characteristics of Letgo. It is available in both web & native mobile applications. PassUp consists of responsive design, luxury features, progressed administrator dashboard with settings, social media sharing, classified listings, price range and so on.

Some Promising Features On PassUp:–

Instant notification : Buyers can initiate the chat to show their interest in the products and can make the deal after a brief conversation about the product.

Currency management : PassUp has stacked up their currency list with multiple options. It is available for both web & mobile apps. Entrepreneurs can widespread their business vision with multiple currency

Social media integration : The favourable post or the product that the user viewed can be shared on social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, and Whatsapp which also helps in better marketing.

Verified user : The system allows only verified users to provide secured classified exchange.

Report user : For a security purpose, PassUp includes a “report user” option to flag a user and adds up with feedback.

Home Banner Page Management : The admin can frequently change the home page banner and improve the site with appealing appearance to gravitate the eyeball of the user.

Google AdSense : In PassUp, Google Adsense is the revenue factor where an admin can create a Google Adsense account on his own and can integrate those advertisements in the website and mobile apps.

Generally, building a product from scratch consumes more time & money and as a business saviour, clone script comes up to save your valuable time and money.

