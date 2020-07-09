Best Practices for Microsoft Teams Migration

As we Launch our new Microsoft Teams Migrator, let us delve deeper. We list out Microsoft Teams Migration Best Practices to enhance Teams migration process.

Microsoft Teams Migration Best Practices

Even though our Teams Migration tool will ensure that there are no glitches in the process, however, there’s no harm in being extra cautious. If you are going for a heavy migration involving lots of users or huge data, taking a step or two on your part will make your migration experience even better. Let’s talk about the Teams Migration Best Practices so that we can ensure that the migration can take place successfully with no risks and best outcomes.

Preplanning

Preplanning always works in our favor, be it in any field and similarly, it does for Teams migration too. As soon as you are determined to migrate to Teams, make sure your source and destination are ready to undergo the process. Ensure that the users are set up and licensed on Microsoft Teams before you initiate the migration process.

Pre-assess all the critical situations that might occur during the process is still going on and have backup plans to substitute the usage of the Teams platform during that duration unless its necessary to use it.

Create admin accounts to monitor the migration process

The tool is self-sufficient to carry on the whole migration process but keeping a check on it manually always helps. Create new admin accounts beforehand on both the source and destination platforms so that the migration process can be easily tracked. Assessment is important and should not be skipped.

Check for pre-existing duplicate names

The source and destination might have few common named users or groups. These may or may not be intentionally same and might have different permissions sets or purposes. If you find same-named group names in the destination that you might not like to be merged to the new one, making little changes in their names can be a quick and easy fix. Using our Saketa Teams migrator, you will have the ability to give the teams a new name before migrating them to the destination using the tool itself.

Make a list of Users to be mapped

The source might bring along some orphan users who are present in the source but not in the destination. In such a case, Microsoft teams best practices include a bit of offline work on your part too to tackle any rare case of a technical glitch. It is recommended to maintain a personal checklist too to serve in an event of an emergency. With the help of User and Group mappings in the tool, you can map Unresolved users with a valid destination user.

Devote enough time for Migration

Teams Migration might be tricky and time taking. As it is continuously used by so many users, its database keeps changing at a very high frequency. Thus, syncing it might take some time. It is quite important to make sure that all the collaboration activities are halted, and the migrator gets enough free time to carry on the migration process successfully.

Restrict Teams usage during migration to prevent data alteration

During Teams migration, each aspect such as users, group names, channel permissions etc. need to be taken care of. Migration of custom settings and permissions require a non-altered environment to set everything right. Preventing the users from using or updating the Teams while the migration process is going on will prevent any unwanted alterations to the Teams and channels after the migration process is accomplished.

Go for a Migration Patch Test

It’s always a good idea to have a pre-estimation of the process that you are about to undergo. It is always recommended to go for a patch test using a smaller Team so that estimating important factors such as the time required and other minor technical glitches can be estimated beforehand and we are well prepared for them when we face the elevated version of the same during the real-time migration.

Monitor your migration

Even though our Saketa Teams migrator takes care of all your migration worries, the advantages of a real-time monitoring can never be over-ruled. If you decide to keep a check on the migration process, it will ensure added perfection.

Prefer one-time migration

Due to such a large number of users, the content stored in the Teams database repository keeps on changing at jet speed. Therefore, partial migration is highly discouraged as it is sure to cause data loss due to the changing time frame of migration for each of those migration sections. Instead, find a suitable time, maybe a long weekend, and schedule the entire migration at a single go.

Do a post-migration check

After the migration is successfully done, give it a little time to sync and then, go for a post-migration check. If you find any irregularities, it can be sorted out before your users get access to Teams again.

We are always there to Help

