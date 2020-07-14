Million Money MLM clone script is a smart contract MLM clone script that holds codes to develop a smart contract based MLM Platform like Million Money, that is functional based on the Ethereum smart contract blockchain.

Pulsehyip can help you develop decentralized MLM platform like Million money. The developed MLM platform will run under Ethereum smart contract with each p2p transactions and member allocation under its control. The script codes for a hack-proof, user-friendly, fast-performing MLM platform

What is Million Money?

Million money is a Multilevel marketing business platform that’s completely different from any traditional MLM business website. The MLM platform is proposedly decentralized and a secured platform. The members of the platform earn 1500 ETH for every 100 days in a risk free manner.

The Smart contract involved is an open source, transparent and runs on Ethereum Blockchain. This makes the platform more trustworthy as it guarantees that there is no chance of hacking. The money is stored in a highly secured wallets.

The platform is decentralized, meaning, it is not controlled by an administrator. This also serves as a reason because of which any kind of access or change in the algorithms and data uploaded on ethereum smart contract remains impossible.

How Million money works?

Million money occurs as a pyramid scheme, that is affliates in the Million money platform markets Million Money affiliate membership itself and pays an amount as a joining fee. In order to make a good profit out of it, one should be able to convince enough people to join after them. When a mew member joins, the fee paid by them will pass on as a commission to the higher existing levels of the pyramid.

Exciting Features of Million Money

Ethereum based Smart Contract

Does not involove admins who may pause the system or direct referrals to their favour.

Unalterable data

Binary 2*5 Matrix scheme

Automatic and autonomous

Runs forever as long as blockchain exists with no pause or expiring date.

Low startup capital investment with higher returns

Anyone can participate

Able to support Multi cryptocurrency and Token

No withdrawal request required- payment directly transferred to the individual wallet.

Impossible to hack

Instant member to member payments through smart contracts.

Can startup with 0.03 ETH ($5 to $6)~ {#3,300}

Impossible to scam

100% open source smart contract system

Binary level earning system

MLM Plan in Million Money

The MLM plan followed by million money is simple, efficient and is based on a Binary tree structure. This enables every user to earn a passive income in a transparent system.

Binary Matrix Plan

The Million money website structure follows the basic binary plan in which each each participant can only have 2 direct downlines. The downline members will further fill their primary slots (i.e) two members under them. This process continues for 100 days.

With this kind of downline flows, its easy to accumulate over 1600 ETH within three months. Each member has to make sure your own referrals get their referrals and up-gradation takes place accordingly. In order to participate in this plan a user is required to pay an entrance cost of 0.03 ETH.

For every level, a member has to undergo 2 cycles with the same structure for 100 days. So, a level will get updated every 100 days after successfully completing 2 cycles. Below infographics can help you understand the concept clearly!

Want to start a Smart Contract Based MLM like Million money?

To start an MLM business like Million Money that will be fully decentralized integrated with smart contract, one can acquire Million money Clone Script. Also there are important points that you must keep in mind while developing a platform like Million money. But there are some major things that has to considered in order to overcome the drawbacks.

Most frequently, people fail to believe the concept of Cryptocurrency based MLM business easily. Since, in order to expand the network people have to believe there is no risk and must feel free to join the system, business personnel must overcome all these basic shortcomes by-

Providing clear cut view about the Cryptocurrency MLM Business.

Detailed information about the quick profiting

To remove the fear of investment in cryptocurrencies

Clear explanation about the smart contract based MLM

Smart contract as a Quick fix to increase trustworthiness

Under blockchain, the use of encrypted smart contracts will be fully automated to help the platform to be secure, Hack free, Decentralized, promise for no losses and easy transfer of profits to the wallet with the automated smart contract system.

With smart contract playing the major role, there isn’t a chance for people to think MLM business as an absolute scam.

Advantages of Smart contract in MLM Platform

Reliable- since the programming is irreversible

Cost-effective- No transactional cost or material cost

Higher speed- Processing speed is larger compared to traditional contract

Automatic- Require no third party

Are you a crypto Entrepreneur, looking forward to developing a Smart contract based MLM Platform like Million money? Then all you need is to acquire Million money MLM clone script.

Pulsehyip for Million money MLM Clone Script

We, Pulsehyip a major cryptocurrency MLM software Development company , can provide you all the computational inputs that’s needed to develop a Million money clone MLM Website, with all those features already rendered in the Million.Money along with additional visionary features that can end up to be a revolutionary in the MLM world. We also provide various other Smart Contract MLM clone scripts with varied updated features.

With the provision of responsive MLM platform, member back office for all the members in the platform, admin back office for the admin to sort out issues easily, highly secured cloud server, anti-DDOS protection and SSL. Million money MLM clone script avoids any scamming because of the integration of Ethereum smart contract.

