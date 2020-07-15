Bitdeal builds Cyber Security Protocol Embedded Cryptocurrency Exchange Development

Bitdeal, leading Cryptocurrency Exchange development company taken prolific steps in each and every development process. We, the strong team of innovative thinkers and doers never afraid to incorporate new technology and trends in the market.

Bitdeal, leading Cryptocurrency Exchange development company taken prolific steps in each and every development process. We, the strong team of innovative thinkers and doers never afraid to incorporate new technology and trends in the market,

The first-ever concern in any exchanges is Security features, Every trader would ask this question” How secure is this Exchange?” to answer this million-dollar question

We proudly launch,

Cybersecurity protocol embedded Cryptocurrency Exchange Development

Cryptocurrency Exchange Security Standard

It is the kind of driven protocols for the secured crypto exchange, Hacken is the first-ever cybersecurity assessment platform that has announced the security standards for cryptocurrency exchanges.

We, develop and deploy Cryptocurrency Exchanges which fulfill Hacken's security tests such as

1.Cybersecurity score check

Cybersecurity score is the combo of factors such as server security, user security and some other factors and our scripts have passed this test.

2.Penetration tests

Our cryptocurrency exchange script has passed the penetration test conducted by our security team, whereas the examinations involved finding the vulnerabilities that could have caused huge damage for users as well as the exchange.

3.Bug bounty

We used to conduct a bug bounty program with our security team, after every successful completion on each base of our cryptocurrency exchange development process.

Our script promises high standard security and provides cybersecurity features like

SSL / TLS Certified

Referrer-Policy

Strict-Transport-Security

Content-Security-Policy

X-Frame-Options

X-Content-Type-Options

Feature-Policy

Cookie Security

DNSSEC- Domain Name System Security Extensions

SPF - Sender Policy Framework record.

WAF - A web application firewall

Open Ports

2FA

Strong Password Policy

Captcha API

Device tracking and Management feature

