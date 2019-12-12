What is the difference between Azure and Azure stack?

Microsoft Azure cloud services are brought together under one hood or under an organization’s own data center to operate as one that is called Azure stack.

What is Azure?

The cloud computing services designed and developed by the Tech giant Microsoft is called Microsoft Azure. Formally known as Windows Azure, this provides platform for building, testing and deploying the in-house applications and services of an organization but through the data centers managed by the Microsoft.

It supports variety of programming languages, Microsoft software as well as third party software and different tools, systems and framework. It provides all the three features:

1.SAAS (Software as a service) 2.IaaS (Infrastructure as a service) 3.PaaS (Platform as a service)

Azure active director is the most used services out of 600 services offered. Other popular service offered are DevOps, COSMOS DB, Virtual machine, Azure SQL etc.

which are widely used by the company to build and deploy their own applications.

What is Azure Stack?

Now when the Microsoft’s Azure cloud services are brought together under one hood or under an organization’s own data center to operate as one that is called Azure stack. So, it’s like all the Microsoft services such as Networking, storage, Web service all running on the organization’s own data center rather than Microsoft’s data center.

So, if you think in simple word it’s kind of more advanced Virtual Machine environment but actually far better than that and provides a stable platform for application and service development.

Pace of Updates That Azure Stack Receives and How Is It Different from That of Azure

If you take a look at the public cloud, you will realize that the pace of updates is daily, but of course we are talking about a managed environment. On a platform like Azure Stack that pace of updates would represent a complexity that you will not want to manage.

However, it is important that you have access to the latest innovations, so that you can be as agile as possible in your development tasks, that you can work with the latest functionalities. In this sense, with Azure Stack we are committed to monthly updates.

Updates that, on the one hand, include the new features that we "download" from Azure from an IaaS perspective (storage management, virtualization, etc.). On the other, the new capabilities for services, either offering new ones, or updating existing ones.The best of the cloud, on premises.

This is how Azure Stack is presented, a solution from Microsoft Technology Associate that in a little over a year is convincing companies that it is possible to enjoy almost everything offered by the public cloud without giving up the advantages we find in a private environment.

In this sense, Azure Stack finds ideal use cases in companies that by compliance cannot go to a public environment, but at the same time, they need to have that capacity; for sectors such as the industrial sector, which increasingly need to work in edge computing environments or even in scenarios where Internet access is partial or very limited.

How this technology is enabling new scenarios for the digital transformation of companies a conversation with Natalia Mackevicius, general manager of Azure Stack was recorded. This is what concludedin theconversation.

Azure Stack offers you the possibility to access cloud capabilities in an on-premises environment. This is very interesting for example in edge computing environments, in which companies cannot afford to have latency, or in companies that by regulation cannot go to the public cloud.

But Azure Stack also, because we include hybrid cloud capabilities, can be orchestrated with the Azure platform. With Azure Stack we therefore talk about an intelligent cloud, an intelligent edge.For example, in the area of edge computing, Stack incorporates all kinds of technologies that allow companies to analyze data as close as possible to the source that originates them.

This means that we have support for all types of sensors and microcontrollers; We have invested in IoT, in frameworks for device management and work with hundreds of partners.

On the other hand, if you look at the market, we are one of the few that can offer an authentic cloud on premises. Clients can work with the same APIs that they have in Azure, which allows them a consistent development of applications, the same security and identity management, the same control, etc.

With really flexible Azure cloud solutions You can install it in your company's data center, or they can host it on any other server of your choice.But also, and especially from the point of view of the edge, we can deliver Azure Stack in really compact equipment, which can be used in all types of scenarios: from an industrial installation, to an oil extraction plant; even in submarines and other really specific market niches.

In this field we are working with seven partners: Cisco, Dell EMC, HPE, Lenovo, Huawei and Fujitsu. They are all companies that are capable of bringing all the capabilities of the cloud to an on-premises environment.Both the cloud on premises and the hybrid cloud allow you to access similar capabilities.

Azure Stack uses the same consistency rules as Azure, which enables scenarios that allow you to work with Azure in a hybrid environment.For example, you could do things like train your AI model in Azure Stack and then send only the data that interests you to Azure. You can use it to work as you would with Azure in which connectivity is limited, you can use Stack to anonymize data with which you could not work for compliance in the public cloud, and then upload them to Azure, etc.

In short, you can use Stack to perform all kinds of cloud deployments that cannot go to the public cloud, but use the capabilities and data that interest you there.Azure Stack has been in the market for only a year and a half but we already have a good solution. If you see other solutions, most are not yet available.Or they cannot be bought, or they do not have that degree of availability.

We have real clients, who are already working with Azure Stack. One can work with companies of all sizes, service providers, public administrations, smart cities, sectors such as health, industrial, etc.One can work in scenarios where you will not have access to the Network, partial or complete access, only connected to Azure or not.