What is the difference between SaaS and Cloud Computing

SaaS is the short form for Software as a service and it is commonly used now along with cloud computing often interchangeably.

These both are becoming the norm of many businesses now. Before we go deep down to the definition of both, lets understand the basic difference between both. Cloud is the basic platform or the hosting space, on which the SaaS service is used. For pointing out the difference between both SaaS and Cloud computing it is important to know what these two are.

Cloud Computing and Saas - Explained Cloud computing

Cloud computing is quite different but has some common benefits as well. First of all, what is the cloud? To put it in simple terms, the cloud can be thought of as the internet. If you are using cloud-based software, you can use the internet to access it wherever and whenever you want. You have to have a proper internet connection of course.

You should also have the skill to log into the system via a web browser. Cloud computing can be done via PC, phone or desktop from your home or office quite comfortably.

No wonder many companies who are providing varies level of services and launching their products over different variants, opt forcloud computing services. There are many benefits of cloud computing such as you do not need to have a host, maintain, upgrade or worry about data security of the servers. The hosting company maintains the working of the servers and the operating system. For those companies who deal with cloud hosting are all professionals in these fields and can easily handle cloud integration services. Some of the major cloud service providers include- Amazon Web Browser, Google Cloud Platform, and Microsoft Azure among many.

Considering the various advantages that cloud computing offers to associations, a reasonable case can be made that cloud computing is progressively turning into the new typical. Cloud computing is helping the general public to adapt to future issues, for example, overseeing huge information, digital security, and quality control.

SaaS

Software as a Service is a software licensing and delivery model in which the software is properly licensed to the user. SaaS can help find the right cloud integration services based on your needs. Generally, SaaS applications can be licensed on a subscription basis. The application is accessed through the internet and a web browser. Needless to say, you should have an adequate internet connection for this as well.

SaaS application development can be achieved with the help of a professional developer or by hiring a company. The application runs on the SaaS provider’s server. With SaaS, you don’t have to worry about your server maintenance. Like cloud computing, SaaS is a cost-effective way to access your data anywhere and everywhere. Due to the increasing demand for software as a service method, many experienced companies have started providing SaaS development services. Some of SaaS applications include- Salesforce, Quickbooks Online, Citrix GoToMeeting. Hence to conclude in simple ways SaaS is a simple licensed way to a software application through the internet. Software as a Service has a great deal to offer. On being utilized appropriately, it can enable your business to set aside funds, time and HR. By disposing of issues like programming support and contradiction, SaaS can give streamlined concentration and more noteworthy efficiency. In any case, just like others, SaaS has a few downsides as well.

From the above explanations, we have got some idea of what SaaS and Cloud computing is and why are they gaining worldwide application in many businesses nowadays. This will, however, grow with the years to come for sure. Now let’s dig into the difference between these two.

Cloud Computing and SaaS: Major differences

By now we have understood the fact that cloud computing services and Software as a Service are closely related terms but are still a bit different.

With Saas, you can simply refer to any such software application that you use and is not under your domain. When running a SaaS application, you log into your vendor’s website to gain access.

SaaS application runs in the Cloud. With SaaS, the user no longer has to maintain either physical servers or the cloud-based software application.

As mentioned earlier, the SaaS application development is based on licensing and subscription. To gain access to an already developed software application via a web browser you have to have a proper subscription which will allow you to do so.

However, you don’t have full control over the management and customization of the application. The SaaS applications run using vendors’ data and are licensed differently to on-premise applications.

The cost of the SaaS applications bears the cost of the software itself and also other associated costs as well. So hence it is evident how it is also a cost-friendly investment for many businesses.

On the other hand,

Cloud Computing services are not bound to any specific location. It provides infrastructure and services that can be easily rented such as virtual computers/ servers, data storage, messaging, etc. The major difference lies in this very point itself.

Cloud computing takes into account rented infrastructure while SaaS comprises fully formed applications for public use.

With cloud computing, users are no longer able to control, manage or make changes to an application on a server that is hosted remotely by a third party like AWS.

Conclusion

Hence from the above description, the differences, similarities, and benefits of the two closely related terms- Software as a Service and Cloud computing are quite clear. After this thorough discussion, it must be understood how both are different ideas but work together complementing each other to bring about easy to access, cost-friendly software applications to its worldwide users.

By not basing themselves on the user’s computer or device or even for that matter on the company’s server, bothSaaS development servicesand Cloud computing removes the need for complicated installations and regular maintenance. One does not need to worry about updating their software that responsibility lies with the vendor. Hence this makes your company free of the extra workload and helps you in focusing on more important areas that require your immediate attention. It offers an alternative that maintains and updates the software of your users and makes things a bit more efficient and simpler.