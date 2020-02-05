Cuelogic Technologies announced as the platinum sponsor for AWS Community Day 2020, Pune.

Cuelogic Technologies, an AWS Select Consulting Partner has been announced as the Platinum Sponsor for AWS Community Day 2020, Pune which is slated to be held at Hyatt Regency on the 8th of February.

Pune, India – Cuelogic Technologies is a pioneer in Product Software Engineering and AWS Select Consulting Partner. The company specializes in building cloud native and data driven applications. Their portfolio of clients includes popular global brands and high growth startups. Recently, Cuelogic announced that it will be supporting AWS Community Day which is being held at Hyatt Regency, Pune on the 8th of February.

AWS Community Days are community driven events which attract local engineers as well as global speakers to share practical experiences and the latest in the tech and cloud space. They deliver a peer to peer learning experience and reinstates the philosophy of “by the community, for the community”.

“It is very important to nurture these initiative”, a spokesperson from Cuelogic Technologies stated.

“These events are a breeding ground for innovation, learning and most importantly provide the opportunity to express thoughts, openly.

We’re proud to back such initiatives” .

The registrations of the event are almost full, with an expected 700+ people set to attend the event. The speaker list is also power-packed with eminent personalities like Matt Fitzgerald (Head of AWS Developer Advocacy APJC), Adrian Hornsby (Principal Evangelist – Architecture, AWS) & Sunu Sasidharan (Head of Technology, Cuelogic Technologies) slated to deliver key-notes. Terence Nero, Tech Lead, Cuelogic Technologies will also be addressing a breakout-session.

To make the event accessible to a larger audience, Cuelogic has generously announced a 30% off, for whoever is registering using the code CUE30. Link - awscommunitydaypune.tech/

Cuelogic stated, “Our objective to deliver a key-note and breakout sessions is to share with the community our field notes. The talks will have plenty of real-life examples, to-dos, templates and takeaways. The idea is to help people understand people how product thinking and technology can drive business results”.

Sunu Sasidharan will be speaking on – “Unleashing the promise of Cloud-Native to manage complexity and reduce operational costs”.

Whereas, Terence will share his thoughts on “Managing immutable AMI lifecycle using Packer and Ansible”.

Currently, Cuelogic is on a high growth curve and is hiring across 100+ positions across Java, .NET, Full Stack, Mobile and DevOps.

About the Company – Cuelogic is an outsourced software development company, helping SMEs, Enterprises and high growth startups to solve complex technical challenges.

Contact Details:

Contact Person Name: Cuelogic Technologies

Company: Cuelogic Technologies

Email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Location: Pune, Maharashtra, India

Website: www.cuelogic.com

Email for job opportunities – This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Address (India) – Unit 503, Godrej Castlemaine,

Bund Garden Road, Pune – 411001 (View on Map)

Address (USA) – Unit 610, 134 W 29th St,

New York, NY 10001 (View on Map)