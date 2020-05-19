Accelerate development of responsive Cloud-native Applications thanks to the Cloud-agnostic application deployment

As the Cloud Computing Services are evolving, various cloud solutions are maturing. Businesses are searching for new ways to extract the most out of cloud services and leverage it for agility and flexibility of the solutions.

All this effort has led to an increase in multi-cloud and hybrid cloud adoption. Recently the cloud services deployment has also added value to the compromise infrastructures of the business.

As the benefits of cloud solutions are exponentially increasing and becoming evident, more and more companies are migrating their workloads to the same. The cloud-native approach describes the built-in strategy for any application in the cloud and it is designed to fully optimize its potential.

The cloud-native application applies to leverage cloud operational models along with harnessing the business value with cloud-agnostic solutions.

For a long time, the relational advantage of Cloud Computing Services as in cloud-native and cloud-agnostic has remained a topic of discussion. Both of them have their relative edges and it is always beneficial for the organizations to balance the workload between both.

In this article, we will learn about their merits and superimposition upon one another.

The article also describes the technical aspects of cloud-native and cloud-agnostic solutions.

What Are Cloud-Native And Cloud-Agnostic Applications?

Cloud-native approach refers to building and running applications that can leverage the advantages of Cloud Integration Solutions. The cloud-native environment is about the development and deployment of applications irrespective of the term "Where".

The cloud delivery model is equally beneficial for public and private clouds. It has the ability to provide limitless computing efficiency and on-demand solutions to developers.

Cloud-native applications run in containerized environments and they are capable of easily rolling in and out of the cloud. Cloud applications can also scale horizontally based upon their differing workloads.

Cloud-native applications also use microservices and each one of them has its own software-defined network.

The term cloud-agnostic refers to the application and their workload that can seamlessly move between on-premises and cloud platforms. Cloud agnostic solutions also take the concept of flexibility to another level.

It is independent of the operational bounds and can function absolutely fine without it. The fact that a business is cloud-agnostic doesn't mean that it is entirely different from the cloud provider.

Rather, the organization can have preferences with the cloud setup based on the region, quotation, or other services from every cloud service provider.

Why Do Companies Prefer Cloud-Agnostic Solutions?



It is not surprising anymore that a large number of Custom Software development companies are preferring cloud-agnostic solutions. Given that more than 80% of the companies use a multi-cloud strategy this involves various public cloud solutions.

It allows the organizations to take advantage of the differentials between the service providers. The companies want their business to be cloud-agnostic because of their immediate requirement to eliminate vendor lock-in.

These phenomena generate a dependency on the product or service from at least one vendor. it gets ugly if the vendor increases the cost, stops providing a particular service or offer, or ceases the business operation.

The most fundamental advantage of cloud computing is flexibility. For instance, if you are running out of storage then Cloud Integration Solutions can instantly help you with performing operations seamlessly.

This solution has revolutionized the business processes by giving them access to the production services without any hardware infrastructure limitations. This increased flexibility and reliance on cloud computing solutions.

Cloud-agnostic solutions inoculate and contrast with the risk of vendor lock-in. Its further advantages include:

Redundancy- As a software development services provider if you have placed your systems over the cloud it means that you have a cover to encounter any problem that may arise in the future.

Customization- Using the strategy of cloud-agnostic and cloud applications helps you adjust and tweak the cloud roadmap exactly how it is required. Similarly, you will not miss a single feature inclusive of the single service provider.

Flexibility- As already discussed, cloud-agnostic solutions limit the risk of vendor lock-in. Companies that are already agnostic can easily diversify their portfolio and become resilient towards failure.

It helps them overcome business challenges under the IT landscape.



Cloud-Agnostic Technology And Strategies



There are a number of options when it comes to developing cloud-agnostic approaches. The logging, managing, or monitoring cloud-native applications and cloud-agnostic require a multi-cloud management solution.

Entirely depending upon the native tools will not provide visibility. Hence it is important to ensure an efficient and secure running of applications on multi-cloud platforms.

Being cloud-agnostic gives the ability to create on-premise software development services.





Popular strategies and technologies of the cloud-agnostic technology include:

Automation- The cloud-agnostic process inherently accelerates the workload shared by DevOps, and the key out of this is an automation-first strategy. The infrastructure of the organization must remain spinnable with limited efforts and testing.

The workload of Cloud and DevOps also increases with a cloud-agnostic approach.

Micro Services- The micro-services architecture represents the vast collection of services that are segmented into smaller units. Each of these units serves a specific business function and interaction amongst each other.

If the applications are intently made cloud-agnostic then it is easier to build and maintain them when broken down into easily-manageable micro-service units. Micro-service units are:

Loosely-coupled

Highly manageable and testable

Can be deployed independently

Owned by regulated teams

Highly manageable

Docker- This involved containerization technology and docker essentially reducing the friction while migrating the workload from one cloud medium to another. Under the docker container, the application requires runtime, multiple variables, and defining the setup scripts.

It means that containers can be launched anywhere with limited exceptions. The container runtime also simplifies the discrepancy among the host while running the application.

In The Nutshell



In the big picture technologies like database management, containers, cloud-based solutions are more likely to go far. It will also make the business more adaptable and flexible towards deploying cloud solutions.

Hence, various Custom Software development company is on the verge of leveraging the most out of it through a cloud-agnostic approach.